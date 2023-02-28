VidMob Realigns Executive Team with Focus on Client-Centricity

Mickey Alon joins as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Jill Gray Named EVP Marketing & Enablement, and Co-Founder Jason Donnell Elevated to President

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob , creator of the industry-leading Intelligent Creative platform, today announced changes that focus the executive team on strategic growth through client centricity. Mickey Alon joins as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Jill Gray assumes the role of EVP Marketing & Enablement and Co-Founder Jason Donnell moves from COO to President. The changes position VidMob leadership to drive impactful growth for the company and its enterprise clients.

“VidMob is revolutionizing digital marketing by finally bringing AI and data into the creative process. It’s unlocking new opportunities for advertisers to meaningfully improve their campaign performance beyond just fast and cheap production,” said Mickey Alon, Chief Product & Technology Officer at VidMob. “I’m excited to join this visionary team to further develop the company’s product offerings to empower brands and agencies to incorporate Intelligent Creative with ease and at scale.”

Alon brings an impressive track record of entrepreneurial success and will lead the development and growth of the company’s Intelligent Creative solutions. A successful serial entrepreneur, Alon co-founded Insightera in 2014, a real-time targeting and personalization platform that was later acquired by Marketo, where he led the global engineering team as a GVP for almost three years. In 2018, he started building what would become Gainsight PX, a product experience management software to help companies better understand usage data so they can message their users at the right place and at the right time.

“VidMob works with the world’s premier brands and agencies to infuse every creative decision with data and insights. By intimately understanding our clients’ goals, needs and processes, we are integrating our solutions into the foundation of the creative process, revolutionizing the way advertising is designed, activated and measured. In my new role, I am excited to bring the voice of the customer to every corner of our commercial and product teams,” said Jill Gray, EVP Marketing & Enablement.

Gray brings over 20 years of relationships and experience to her new marketing role. She spent the last four years building out VidMob’s creative and strategic capabilities to deliver value to clients. Gray will refine VidMob’s go-to-market strategy with a focus on connecting creative and data to drive business impact for global brands and agencies.

“I am excited to announce strategic changes to our executive team that position VidMob for our next phase of growth. Mickey is a strategic product leader who has a passion for how technology and AI can enhance creative performance, deeply understands the complex challenges marketers face, and will ensure we are developing VidMob’s platform to meet their needs,” said Jason Donnell, President of VidMob, “I am equally excited about the impact Jill will drive in her new leadership role across marketing and enablement. In her prior role, Jill has been at the forefront of developing the strategies and processes to help our clients grow their businesses with creative intelligence. VidMob is delivering the future of data-driven creative at a global scale and Jill’s unique understanding of the power of our products will keep clients at the center of everything we say and, more importantly, do.”

