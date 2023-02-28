Applied Systems and Applied Client Network Announce Applied Net 2023

Registration now open for the world’s largest gathering of independent insurance agents, brokers, insurers, and MGAs

/EIN News/ -- UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems and Applied Client Network today announced the opening of registration for Applied Net 2023. Applied Net will take place Oct. 23-26 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Building on the largest conference in Applied’s history last year with more than 4,000 attendees, Applied Net 2023 will offer more than 240 educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and networking opportunities that will explore the Digital Growth Era of Insurance.

“The partnership between Applied Client Network and Applied Systems continues to drive collaboration across the industry, accelerating technology adoption and furthering growth for agents, brokers and insurers,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “Bringing our members together again last year was like nothing else, and we look forward to exploring the latest trends in innovation and all new ways to network at this year’s event.”

This year’s conference will feature inspiring keynotes, more than 240 education sessions, new product innovation across Applied’s portfolio, including EZLynx, Tarmika, and Ivans, and bring stakeholders across the entire digital ecosystem of insurance. The conference will also provide opportunities to network with peers and learn about the trends shaping the insurance industry.

“Every year, Applied Net brings insurance professionals together from all over the world to be informed and inspired plus connect on ways to drive new levels of growth,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This year’s conference raises the bar and promises to deliver even more impactful insights and new innovation that align us on opportunities to create growth and drive more value together.”

Register now for Applied Net 2023.

