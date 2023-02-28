Greek Volunteers Take Action to Help Youth Learn the Truth About Drugs

Drug prevention activist Ms. Ingrida Lingyte at a presentation of the Truth About Drugs to parents, educators, youth and officials, organized by the Greek chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Parents and educators see the drug-education initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World as vital for helping local youth.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased drug abuse during the pandemic makes drug prevention even more important today than ever before. And parents, teachers, youth and local officials who attended a presentation February 19 by Foundation for a Drug-Free World at Archelaou Theater in a suburb of Athens had reason to be optimistic. They saw how the drug education materials of the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative get through to young people on this vital subject.

Research conducted by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens spotlights the urgency of effective prevention. It found that during the pandemic there was “an alarming spike in drug abuse, especially cocaine, and the use of psychiatric medications.”

The program was presented by drug-prevention activist Ms. Ingrida Lingyte who has used the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs initiative successfully to help youth make the self-determined decision not to use drugs. Her own life was changed forever when her mother was killed and her sister paralyzed in an accident caused by a drunk driver. Ms. Lingyte’s work to help youth avoid the tragedy of drug and alcohol abuse and addiction is featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

One of the most compelling parts of the presentation was when students performed a skit showing various ways youth can be influenced to experiment with drugs. This made it clear to those attending how vital it is for young people to know what drugs are and what they do. That knowledge empowers them to resist peer pressure and false pro-drug propaganda.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

The Church of Scientology and Scientologists support Foundation for a Drug-Free World, making it possible for the Foundation to provide its drug education materials free of charge to educators, law enforcement, parents and anyone wishing to reach others with the truth about drugs.

Noting the increase in substance abuse and the role this played in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World was formed in 2006 to distribute educational materials and develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world.

Voices for Humanity is a Scientology Network original series of short documentaries introducing changemakers from all faiths, cultures and nations as they extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.