Building one's confidence one story at a time
Toby K. Davis authored a book about accepting one’s personality without any judgmentsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairy tales are one of the obsessions of children. It is also a sacred part of their childhood and will undoubtedly be one of their most vivid memories as they grow older. Some children outgrow it; others cling to it for the joy and fond memories it brings them.
Keely Rosalie Tucker is now ten years old. Her grandmother's love and the stories they share daily are what she grew up with. Others, however, make fun of her happy core memory. Bullying will occur at some point in the life of any average growing child. On the other hand, Keely was able to cope with it thanks to her vivid imagination and the stories her grandmother told her.
Toby K. Davis's "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" is truly a remarkable piece to share with children and young adults. This book will be featured at the upcoming Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo, Canada's most significant literary event celebrating talent, culture, and love for written art, this March 3-5, 2023. Toby K. Davis is a gifted and passionate teacher. She has written several books about encouraging children to be their best selves and not let anyone get in the way of their ability to shine.
A perfect bedtime story to read with loved ones, to know more about her works please visit Toby K. Davis website at tobykdavisbooks.com. Grab a copy at the Expo, The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon, and other digital retailers.
