NORMAN CURREY INTRODUCES AVIATION TO EVERYONE THROUGH A MEMOIR
Norman Currey pens in detail the many stories and histories of aviation in his book Airplane Stories and HistoriesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flying, for many, is still a mystery. For others, it is just science and dedication. Among the latter is Norman Currey, who talks in detail about it all in his book Airplane Stories and Histories.
Humbly told through Currey’s vast insider knowledge, "Airplane Stories and Histories" makes a good introduction to the beginning of flying down to the genius innovation in aviation in recent decades. Very respectfully, it mentions the many people who made the industry what it is today, including those who have likely been forgotten.
The US Review says, “The book contains many tidbits that can only be known and revealed by someone working in the field… Many readers will likely be inspired during the reading to stop and do online research of their own to expand their knowledge of the flyers and the aircraft they find most fascinating.”
'Airplane Stories and Histories" is for everyone, and it will be present at the Ottawa International Crafts and Book Expo this coming March 3-5, 2023. The festival is the largest event of its kind in Canada, showcasing up-and-coming authors, innovative publishers, and literary geniuses.
Born in Yorkshire, England in 1926, Norman Currey is a Chartered Engineer and a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. His career started in 1948 when he graduated as an aeronautical engineer and served as a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. Later on, in Canada, he helped design the Jetliner and Arrow, then spent 30 years at Lockheed working on the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and other special projects. For those interested to know more about his work, visit his website normancurrey.com.
Catch Airplane Stories and Histories at the Expo or grab a copy at The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon and other digital stores. .
