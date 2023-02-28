The Making Of A Modern Miracle
The mystery of miracles and its unique way of happening at the most unexpected time.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life may seem like a race, but everyone has their own finish line. Everyone is unique and different in a good way. There is no such thing as a standard, only average — the perfect time for someone is not the same as another person.
Life without music would be gray, the same as life without love for someone or something that is boring. On December 10, 2022, Ettenig Sayam published her penned book entitled “Aren & Élise”. The title is obviously inspired by the two main characters of the book that will surely leave you believing love is timeless and ageless.
The story revolves around "Aren and Élise" who found love at an unexpected place and time. Aren Karajian is a widowed sixty-two-year-old from Armenia who is a solar technology engineer, and Élise Douchet a fifty-year-old French teacher at a Boston prep school originally from French Saint Martin and Haiti.
Sayam, the author of this book, is a second-generation Haitian-American. She grew up in New Jersey and attended Drew University and studied French. Later, she went to Paris to pursue a Master’s Degree in French. She is now happily married with two lovely kids living in Massachusetts.
This wonderfully written book is perfect for everyone who is still waiting for their time or their own miracle. “Aren & Élise'' will be displayed at the Ottawa Internal Crafts and Book Expo 2023 in Downtown Ottawa Canada on March 3-5. Also available in The MapleStaple Bookstore, Amazon and other leading digital book stores, grab a copy now. To know more about Ettenig Sayam visit her website at www.ettenigsayambooks.com.
