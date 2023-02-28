Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Kulubaev

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev today in Astana, Kazakhstan on the margins of the C5+1 Ministerial, to underscore the importance of the United States-Kyrgyz Republic bilateral relationship. The Secretary commended the Kyrgyz Republic’s efforts to strengthen regional connectivity, diversify its economy, and deepen bilateral commercial ties. Both ministers discussed opportunities to bolster economic development and investments in green energy.

The Secretary commended the Kyrgyz effort to repatriate 59 Kyrgyz citizens from Northeast Syria with support from the U.S. The Secretary also underscored the need for protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of peaceful assembly, as well as safeguarding media freedom and the work of NGOs and civil society.