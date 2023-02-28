Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Meredov

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov today in Astana, Kazakhstan, on the margins of the C5+1 Ministerial. Secretary Blinken highlighted the United States’ support for Turkmenistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity and lauded more than 30 years of United States-Turkmenistan relations.

Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Meredov for Turkmenistan’s engagement in the C5+1 diplomatic format and continued cooperation on a range of programs. The two leaders discussed options for partnering on the climate crisis, security, and economic growth initiatives.

