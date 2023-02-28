Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Kazakh President Tokayev

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today in Astana, Kazakhstan to discuss a range of shared bilateral interests. Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment to Kazakhstan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

Secretary Blinken expressed the United States’ full support for the aims of President Tokayev’s reform agenda and looked forward to full implementation of the reforms for the benefit of Kazakhstan’s people. The Secretary also reiterated the U.S. commitment to working with government, civil society, and other Kazakh partners to advance the values shared by our two countries.

Secretary Blinken and President Tokayev also discussed the ways in which both countries can strengthen United States-Kazakhstan economic partnership and enhance regional connectivity.

