Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,135 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 371,883 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Astana, Kazakhstan on the margins of the C5+1 Ministerial. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Muhriddin discussed the ways in which both countries can better collaborate on economic opportunities and security cooperation through both bilateral and multilateral formats. The Secretary reaffirmed the need for close cooperation on issues related to Afghanistan, including advocating for respect for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner to Tajikistan and reiterated the United States’ support for Tajikistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more