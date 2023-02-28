Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Muhriddin

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Tajikistan Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Astana, Kazakhstan on the margins of the C5+1 Ministerial. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Muhriddin discussed the ways in which both countries can better collaborate on economic opportunities and security cooperation through both bilateral and multilateral formats. The Secretary reaffirmed the need for close cooperation on issues related to Afghanistan, including advocating for respect for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Secretary Blinken underscored the United States’ commitment to being a reliable partner to Tajikistan and reiterated the United States’ support for Tajikistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.