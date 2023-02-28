DIANE VANN PENS A THOUGHT-PROVOKING READ
Diane Vann lays out a concise yet skillfully organized book about communism in the United StatesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strongly opinionated world like today, people have long learned to take sides. But have they learned to listen? Diane Vann pens Undermining the U.S. Constitution to urge everyone to pause and discern the society they currently live in.
Undermining the U.S. Constitution stresses the impact of understanding ideas, especially communism—what it is, why it is, and how it is—in the continuing development and betterment of the country. As a nurse, Diane Vann compares it to cancer and how its unnoticed growth can do harm and no good.
A Cannady, an Amazon customer who recommends the book, says, “The problem is that without knowledge of our history, we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes over and over, and Vann wants to preempt that by sharing the knowledge of Communism… It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s well-written, concise, and educational.”
Just as every other mind-boggling book out there, Undermining the U.S. Constitution, being a heavily political read, does its job by speaking to its readers in one way or another.
Diane Vann is a Frederick Douglass Republican. In 1974, she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, Nebraska. In 1986, she graduated with a Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Married with no children, she spends most of her time advocating for nursing and health promotion.
Get involved and spark conversations with family and friends with a copy of Undermining the U.S. Constitution, available on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube