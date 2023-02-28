North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Reach US$ 2,008.8 Mn by 2028 at 33.4% CAGR

North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Report

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market is expected to reach US$ 2,008.8 million by 2028 from US$ 266.7 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 33.4% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. The growth of this market is estimated to grow owing to key driving factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising awareness regarding healthcare, and growing demand for social networks and smartphone users. However, security and privacy issues and unaddressed regulatory concerns are expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Top Companies in the North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market includes:

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• Amazon.com, Inc.

• Verient Systems, Inc,

• Microsoft Corporation

• EGAIN CORPORATION

• Infermedica

• CSS Corp

• Kognito

• Babylon

• True Image Interactive Inc.

According to the American College of Cardiology Foundation, in 2018, CHD was the major cause of death due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), followed by stroke, high BP, heart failure, and other CVDs, with a contribution share of 16.8%, 9.4%, 9.0%, and 17.9% respectively. By 2035, nearly 130 million adults in the US are feared to have CVD. Thus, the rising geriatric population and related chronic disorders are expected to push the sales of healthcare virtual assistants devices, thus propelling the growth of the North America healthcare virtual assistants devices market during the forecast period.

North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market Segmentation:

Based on component, the healthcare virtual assistants market is segmented into speech recognition, text-to-speech, and voice recognition. In 2021, the speech recognition segment accounted for the largest share in the healthcare virtual assistants market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast years. This attributes to the high-volume demand for integrated speech recognition software across various countries. In addition, increasing implementation of mobile devices also contributes to the growth of the market. Furthermore, medical device manufacturers combined with latest AI technologies constantly focused on the improvement in the quality and innovations in these devices are likely to be responsible for the segment to hold a dominant share in the healthcare virtual assistants during the forecast years.

The major players in the North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants industry is covered in this report by report, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

Finally, the North America Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, numbers, etc. Electric car rental industry report additionally presents a new task SWOT exam, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

