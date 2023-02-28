Global Plasterboard Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Report, Forecast 2023-2028 | EMR Inc.
Global Plasterboard Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in the Forecast Period of 2023-202830 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Plasterboard Market Price, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global plasterboard market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like forms, product types, end-users, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.3%
The market for plasterboard is expanding due to the booming building and construction industry, which is being driven by rapid urbanisation and growing population. The increased disposable income and migration of the rural workers into cities are also supporting the plasterboard market growth. A significant factor expected to stimulate the market is the rising preference for thermally stable, fire-resistant, and durable construction materials.
In addition, plasterboard is more affordable than alternatives like traditional plaster and lath. As a result, plasterboard is anticipated to see an increase in preference for projects involving affordable housing. The market for plasterboard is also predicted to benefit from the increased demand for building materials that are sound insulating. Furthermore, the growth of smart city investments in emerging nations would increase demand for plasterboard globally.
Another factor driving the market's expansion include the innovations and developments owing to the rising expenditures in the research and development in the construction industry by various companies. In the upcoming years, the demand for plasterboards will be impacted by the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable construction techniques. The availability of trained labour and rising employment rates, both of which are related to the world's expanding population, also have a positive impact on the plasterboard market expansion.
Plasterboard Industry Definition and Major Segments
Plasterboard, also referred to as gypsum board, gyprock, or drywall, is a panel made of calcium dihydrate that is used to insulate sound and provide thermal efficiency as well as fire protection for buildings and other structures. In both commercial and residential structures, plasterboard is frequently utilised for interior walls and ceilings.
Based on form, the market can be categorised into:
• Tapered-Edged
• Square-Edged
• Round-Edged
• Bevelled-Edged
• Others
On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into:
• Fire-Resistant
• Sound Insulation
• Moisture-Resistant
• Thermal
• Impact-Resistant
• Others
Based on end-user, the market can be divided into:
• Residential
• Commercial
• Industrial
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Plasterboard Market Trends
Impact-resistant plasterboard has higher density, good fire performance, and a severe duty rating when used in a single board system. Due to its durability, it is a great option for buildings like schools, hospitals, hotels, and gyms that regularly undergo harsh use. In the upcoming years, this will likely aid the plasterboard market. Additionally, the demand for impact-resistant plasterboards is projected to increase because to its endurance as concerns about the safety and security of families residing in residential complexes develop.
A number of measures by various governments aimed at improving infrastructure have helped the residential construction industry perform successfully over the past few years. The demand for residential construction has grown as a result of population growth and migration. Additionally, the segment has expanded as a result of rising real estate investments.
In the Asia Pacific, increased investments in infrastructure development projects in sectors like healthcare, government, and hospitality, among others, are expected to drive the plasterboard market in the region. In addition, the massive populations of China and India, along with the development of affordable housing programmes in these nations, are likely to play a significant role in increasing the usage of plasterboards. Additionally, the region's strong local manufacturing presence is anticipated to further increase demand for plasterboards during the projected period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the Global Plasterboard Market are :
• Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
• Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc.
• Fletcher Building Limited
• USG Boral Limited
• Georgia Pacific LLC
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
