Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market Size, Share Report | 2022-2027 | Growth And Industry Demand
The market is primarily driven by escalating demand for cloud computing services across the region.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The Southeast Asia cloud computing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13% during 2022-2027.
Cloud computing is a technology providing on-demand computing services over the internet. It deploys a network of remote servers for storing, managing, and processing data accessible at any location and time. It consists of three kinds of services, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). In addition, it is extensively used by corporations for application development and data storage, testing, and backup, resource management, and orchestration service. Nowadays, cloud computing is widely adopted in manufacturing, information, and technology (IT) and telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, media, and entertainment across the region.
Request a Free PDF Sample of the Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-cloud-computing-market/requestsample
Note: We are updating our reports, if you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) including industry trends, market size and competitive landscape, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Market Outlook:
The market is primarily driven by escalating demand for cloud computing services across the region. In addition, the widespread adoption of cloud services among organizations owing to their several benefits, such as on-demand computing services and low initial infrastructure costs, are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease pandemic led to the growing popularity of hybrid and remote work culture, consequently increasing the demand for SaaS services that enable collaborative teams to access previously centralized data and analytics, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating demand for cloud-based infrastructure in the public sector to enhance security and improve customer experience is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable government initiatives, such as cloud-first and investments in research and development (R&D) activities among key players to provide innovative cloud solutions, is propelling the market across the region.
Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6084&method=7
Southeast Asia Cloud Computing Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Southeast Asia cloud computing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Amazon Web Services
• Akamai Technologies, Inc.
• Alibaba Group Holding Limited
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Dell Technologies Inc.
• Google LLC
• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
• Huawei Technologies Co.
• Microsoft Corporation
• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Southeast Asia cloud computing market on the basis of service, workload, deployment mode, organization size, vertical and region.
Breakup by Service:
• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
• Platform as a Service (PaaS)
• Software as a Service (SaaS)
Breakup by Workload:
• Application Development and Testing
• Business Analytics
• Data Storage, Backup and Disaster Recovery
• Integration and Orchestration
• Collaboration and Content Management
• Others
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• Public
• Private
• Hybrid
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Large Enterprise
• Small and Medium Enterprise
Breakup by Vertical:
• BFSI
• IT and Telecom
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Energy and Utilities
• Healthcare
• Media and Entertainment
• Government and Public Sector
• Others
Breakup by Country:
• Indonesia
• Philippines
• Vietnam
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Thailand
• Others
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6084&flag=C
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Reports:
Serverless Architecture Market Report: http://bit.ly/41uH9RJ
Bus Market Report: http://bit.ly/3Y3Ptot
Pressure Gauge Market Report: http://bit.ly/3KEK3NK
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here