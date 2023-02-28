Morocco's Positions towards Palestinian Cause Are 'Clear and Constant' (FM)

MOROCCO, February 28 - Morocco's positions towards the Palestinian cause are "clear and constant" as expressed by HM King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita said Monday in Rabat

Morocco is in favor of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Al-Quds as its capital, Bourita told the press after his talks with the Minister of Social Development in the Palestinian government, Ahmed Majdalani, stressing the support of HM King Mohammed VI to the Palestinian Authority and everything it undertakes to preserve the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The Kingdom is opposed to anything that could undermine the prospects of this solution, unilateral actions, settlement policy, and all provocative acts that could undermine the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, he argued.

Morocco has relations with the State of Israel, but these do not and cannot affect the relationship between the Kingdom and the Palestinian people, nor the defense of their legitimate rights, as expressed by HM the King in His telephone conversation with President Mahmoud Abbas on December 10, 2022, the Minister stressed.

Bourita said, moreover, that this meeting was an opportunity to discuss bilateral cooperation in all areas, and particularly in the social field, reiterating "the Kingdom’s readiness to put its resources and experience at the service of our Palestinian brothers", in accordance with the clear Royal Directives that emphasize that Morocco remains at the side of the State of Palestine and the Palestinian Authority, and that it defends the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

The current context in the region calls for restraint and de-escalation, and for each party to assume its responsibility, away from unilateral policies and provocations, he noted, adding that Morocco has expressed this position clearly, following the latest policies adopted by the Israeli government that promote settlement and exacerbate provocations, particularly at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MAP:27 February 2023