Morocco to Host 17th PAM Plenary Session on March 1-2

MOROCCO, February 28 - The Moroccan Parliament will host the 17th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) on March 1 and 2.

This session, which takes place in a turbulent regional context and multidimensional challenges facing the region, will address several topics and issues of current concern through the recommendations and resolutions developed within the framework of the PAM specialized Standing Committees.

These issues include immigration, security, terrorism, organized crime and human trafficking, geopolitical and security developments in the region, the financial and economic crisis, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, water security and protection of the marine environment.

It will also be an occasion to present the work of the 3rd Standing Committee on Dialogue among Civilizations and Human Rights, as well as its activities for the year 2023, the 2nd Standing Committee on Economic, Social and Environmental Cooperation and the 1st Standing Committee on Political Cooperation and Security Issues, in addition to the upcoming activities of the PAM economic platform following the Marrakech Forum.

The 17th Session will be marked by the election of the new President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, for the period 2023-2024.

MAP: 27 February 2023