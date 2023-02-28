Climate Challenges: Minister Calls in Geneva for New Financing Mechanisms

MOROCCO, February 28 - The National Strategy for Sustainable Development (SNDD) and the National Climate Plan (PCN) embody Morocco's leadership in environmental matters, Minister of Justice Abellatif Ouahbi said Monday in Geneva, calling for new financing mechanisms to fight against the global warming challenges.

Speaking at a meeting on "the COP15 results and the right to a healthy and sustainable environment", on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council (HRC), Ouahbi outlined the particularities of the experience of Morocco, which has adhered for a long time to the UN and regional initiatives to limit the effects of climate change.

In this sense, the Moroccan official recalled the adoption by the UN General Assembly of Resolution 76/300 on the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment in July 2022, at the initiative of five countries, including Morocco.

This resolution recalls the close link between a clean, healthy and sustainable environment and the fact of better ensuring the effective exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms, he added, noting that the exercise of this right requires the full implementation of multilateral conventions on international environmental law.

The Kingdom has always attached great importance to the fight against climate change and environmental protection, which makes it a leading country in areas such as renewable energy, in addition to its commitments in reducing greenhouse gases (GHG), under the SNDD, adopted under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, he noted.

The minister added that the NSDD's major goals, namely the transformation to a green economy, reflects the full adherence to international efforts in this direction, as well as the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Sustainable Development Goals.

Thus, Morocco has established the 2020-2030 PCN, which aims to accelerate the evolution towards a low-carbon economy and to implement national policies relating to the environment, as well as to encourage innovation, said the Minister, adding that this plan aims to strengthen governance and mobilize funding to fight against climate change, in addition to the use of natural solutions, the production of clean energy and the development of a green industry. Morocco has also increased its national contribution to fight against GHGs to 45.5% by 2030.

Ouahbi stressed that the Kingdom is working to implement the strategic vision of His Majesty the King, through the National Program for Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation 2020-2027, worth about 11 billion dollars. This program aims to ensure the supply and rationing of water resources, especially in agriculture, as well as wastewater treatment and desalination of sea water.

MAP:27 February 2023