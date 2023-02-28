Latin America Permanent Magnet Market, Share & Report 2023-208
Latin America Permanent Magnet Market To Gain Dominance With The Use In Electric Motors For Hybrid And Electric Vehicles, Significantly During 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Imanes Permanentes en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un análisis exhaustivo del panorama del mercado, segmentado por tipo, uso final, y regiones.
El informe lleva a cabo una evaluación detallada examinando factores clave como las tendencias y los motores regionales y evaluando las limitaciones y los retos del mercado mediante el modelo de las cinco fuerzas de Porter y un análisis FODA. Además, se examina el mercado en función de las tendencias pasadas y futuras y su impacto en la dinámica y las perspectivas del mercado, incluyendo un estudio exhaustivo de los indicadores de precios y los agentes del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Permanent Magnets Market 2023-2028’ , provides a thorough analysis of the market landscape, segmented by type, end use and regions. The report conducts a detailed assessment by examining key factors like regional trends and drivers and evaluating market limitations and challenges through Porter’s five forces model and a SWOT analysis. Besides, the market is examined based on past and future trends and their impact on market dynamics and prospects, including comprehensive research on price indicators and market players.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 8,05%
La creciente demanda de imanes permanentes en múltiples sectores, como la automoción, la electrónica y la energía, es un factor crucial que impulsa el mercado latinoamericano de imanes permanentes. En la industria del automóvil, los imanes permanentes se utilizan en motores eléctricos para vehículos híbridos y eléctricos, que están ganando tracción debido a su mayor eficiencia de combustible y la reducción de emisiones. A medida que la industria automovilística se expande en América Latina, también lo hace la demanda de imanes permanentes. Debido a estos factores el mercado latinoamericano de imanes permanentes ha observado un crecimiento sustancial y alcanzó un valor de USD 1,60 mil millones en 2021.
Los imanes permanentes se emplean en diversas aplicaciones de la industria electrónica, como discos duros de ordenador, sensores y equipos de audio. La creciente prevalencia de dispositivos inteligentes y la expansión del Internet de las cosas (IoT) están impulsando la demanda de imanes permanentes en este sector. En el sector energético, los imanes permanentes se utilizan en turbinas eólicas, que se están adoptando cada vez más en América Latina para mejorar su capacidad de energía renovable. Además, los imanes permanentes también se utilizan en otras tecnologías energéticas sostenibles, como la energía undimotriz y mareomotriz.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Permanent magnets are materials that can produce a magnetic field without any external help and can retain their magnetization for a long time. They are made from high magnetic permeability materials like iron, nickel, cobalt or rare earth elements, which have a unique atomic structure that aligns their magnetic moments in the same direction.
By type, the industry is classified into:
• Ferrite
• Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB)
• Aluminum Nickel Cobalt (AlNiCo)
• Samarium Cobalt (SmCo)
• Others
On the basis of end user, the market is fragmented into:
• Computer Hard Disk Drives (HDD), CD, DVD
• Hybrid Electric Vehicles
• Electric Bicycles
• Heating, Ventilating and Air Conditioners (HVAC)
• Wind Turbines
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
With their potent magnetic characteristics, rare earth magnets are gaining prominence in several sectors, such as automotive, electronics, and energy. The escalating demand for rare earth magnets is propelling the expansion of the permanent magnets market in Latin America. The need for high-performance permanent magnets that exhibit enhanced strength, endurance, and demagnetization resistance is on the rise. Consequently, this trend is stimulating the creation of new materials and manufacturing techniques in the permanent magnets industry.
The permanent magnets industry is prioritizing sustainability and environmental responsibility, spurred by apprehension over the ecological impact of rare earth mining and production. This is prompting the exploration of more sustainable production processes and alternative materials. The burgeoning popularity of electric vehicles in Latin America is fuelling the demand for permanent magnets, which are utilized in electric motors. As countries strive to lower their carbon emissions and shift towards cleaner energy sources, the demand for permanent magnets in the automobile industry is predicted to keep increasing. The exclusive magnetic properties of permanent magnets are stimulating the creation of new applications in aerospace, medical devices, and robotics, driving the growth of the permanent magnets market in Latin America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Advanced Technology & Materials Co.
• Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan High-Tech Co
• BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology Co.
• Adams Magnetic Products Corporation
• Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation
• Bunting Magnetics Corporation
• Jiashan Pengcheng Magnets Co.
• Hitachi Metals America Ltd
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
