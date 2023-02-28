Latin America Milk Packaging Market Size & Share | Analysis 2023-2028
Latin America Milk Packaging Market To Burgeon With The Mounting Demand For Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions During 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Envases de Leche en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un examen en profundidad del panorama del mercado, sobre la base de la segmentación por tipo de producto, tipo de material y regiones. El informe ofrece una evaluación detallada mediante la exploración de factores clave como las tendencias y los impulsores regionales, y el examen de las limitaciones y los retos del mercado a través del modelo de las cinco fuerzas de Porter y un análisis SWOT. Además, el mercado se analiza en función de las tendencias pasadas y futuras y su impacto en la dinámica y las perspectivas del mercado, con un estudio exhaustivo de los indicadores de precios y los agentes del mercado incluidos.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-envases-de-leche/solicitar-una-muestra
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,90%
El mercado de envasado de leche en América Latina está impulsado por varios factores, como el crecimiento de la industria láctea en la región. En 2021, el mercado adquirió el valor de USD 2,50 mil millones, lo que demuestra el aumento de la demanda de soluciones de envasado de leche. Además, el aumento de la población, el aumento de los ingresos disponibles y el cambio en las preferencias de los consumidores hacia productos de conveniencia y listos para consumir también han contribuido al crecimiento del mercado de envasado de leche en América Latina.
Por otra parte, las iniciativas gubernamentales para mejorar la seguridad alimentaria y las normas de higiene han dado lugar a normativas más estrictas sobre el envasado de la leche, lo que ha creado una demanda de soluciones de envasado innovadoras y sostenibles. La creciente concienciación sobre el impacto medioambiental de los residuos de envases también ha impulsado la demanda de soluciones de envasado ecológicas en el mercado de envasado de leche en América Latina. La introducción de nuevos materiales y tecnologías, como los materiales biodegradables y el envasado aséptico, también ha estimulado la expansión del mercado de envasado de leche en la región, al ofrecer alternativas más eficaces, económicas y sostenibles.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-envases-de-leche
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Milk packaging refers to the containers and materials used to transport milk from the dairy farm to the consumer. It includes different types and sizes of containers, with labels indicating nutritional information, quality standards, and expiration date. Packaging is essential to keep milk fresh, prevent contamination, and ensure safe transport and storage.
On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into:
• Cans
• Bottles/Containers
• Cartons
• Pouches
• Others
By material type, the industry is divided into:
• Glass
• Plastic
• Metal
• Paperboard
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The milk packaging market in Latin America is currently being influenced by a number of trends. One notable trend is the mounting demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions that reduce the impact of packaging waste on the environment. Consequently, there has been an increase in the use of biodegradable materials, as well as the implementation of recycling programs and sustainable packaging practices.
Another trend that is gaining traction is the popularity of aseptic packaging, which employs advanced technologies to sterilize milk and preserve its freshness without refrigeration. This has spurred the development of novel packaging formats like pouches and cartons that are lightweight and convenient for on-the-go consumption. Some manufacturers are offering personalized packaging designs that allow consumers to personalize the packaging with their own images, logos, or messages, providing a distinctive and memorable product experience.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• Amcor plc
• Stanpac Inc.
• Graham Packaging Company Inc
• Crown Holdings
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
