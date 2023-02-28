Fireart Releases Product Design & Brand Identity Case Study
Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design and product development agency, announces the release of their next product design & brand identity case.
Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design and product development agency, announces the release of their next product design & brand identity case. This time an app called Recco is launched as their new case study on the Behance platform.
About Recco
Recco is a podcast app that allows users to listen to podcasts and switch to video and enjoy broadcasts of their favorite podcasters. In addition, users can share the podcast with a friend and listen to it together.
“Creating a unique logo and visual design that reflects the theme of the podcast and developing modern style sets Recco apart from other podcast apps. Using this app, you can always stay updated with current events, learn something new or be entertained by informative content.” – admits the Team.
This time, among the app problems to solve, there was watching podcast, listening together and navigation difficulties. Many podcast apps do not have any option to watch, and listen podcasts with a friend simultaneously. Podcasts apps are also too often tricky to navigate due to their confusing menus of cluttered interfaces. All that makes it difficult for users to find the podcasts they are looking for or discover a new content.
So, the key tasks and challenges for the team were possibility of watching, simplified design and ability to share with friends. To solve the problem, designers created Scope and Product Timeline, applied User Personas and created Wireframes. They also came up with the Typography and Colour ideas to create Home Page and Player, User Profile and Podcaster Screen, as well as Listener & Creator Accounts.
The product is made to find the podcast you want to share, send the link to your friends via Recco, email, text, social media message, or any other App, and enjoy listening together.
About Fireart Studio
With a strong reputation in Poland and beyond, Fireart Studio continues to be a skilled and dependable product design and development partner for startups, large corporations, and private clients. The team has been handling product development and offering other services for more than ten years, so they frequently demonstrate their outstanding accomplishments in product design services. For the most ambitious startups and large-scale businesses like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, or business newborns, they contribute to the creation of stunning and extremely functional designs and beyond.
