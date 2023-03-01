Kliprivier Community Picks Up Pieces After Devastating Floods Left the Area Desolated
A community member and a Scientology Volunteer Minister working together to clean up the debris left behind by the flood.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers and the Kliprivier township community launched an extensive community clean-up after the devastating floods across Gauteng.
As a Volunteer Minister I feel like I have the ability & responsibility to identify problems in the community & provide solutions. It gives me a sense of fulfilment to be able to give a helping hand.”KLIPRIVIER, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following last week’s devastating floods across Gauteng, the township community of Kliprivier in collaboration with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, began picking up the pieces and rebuilding after their area was hit recently by floods. They all joined hands for a very needed and massive community clean up.
— Ms. Noluthando Mnyandu
After the heavy rains slowed down and the waters subsided, the full extent of the damage became noticeable and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers quickly assembled a large team and mobilized the community to attack the damage left behind. The Scientology volunteer ministers immediately sprang into action and even brought over 50 other volunteers from the neighboring community of Ennerdale to begin the relief efforts.
“As we stood in front of heaps of debris, the reality of the damage became clear. It was then easier to confront it and work together with the community to rebuild after we were hit by the floods”, said Kabelo Kgosana, a Scientology volunteer on the scene.
Images from the township show debris left by the floods all over the community with tons of waste as volunteers and community members sort through the rubbish left behind.
Despite the risks connected with this activity, Kliprivier residents came together to clean up the devastated lands left behind by the floods.
The Scientology volunteer ministers were reported on the ground visiting and lending assistance to hardest hit areas across the Province. They were seen working with ward counsilors, Emergency services, City of Joburg and others to assist communities and Kliprivier was one of the first townships visited.
“The last time I was here, I was walking through water to rescue trapped families and reassuring the community that we can get through this. Today the scene is a bit lively due to the interventions and now we can finally work to rebuild”, added Kgosana of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
The leader of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers group in Kliprivier, Ms. Noluthando Mnyandu expressed great satisfaction with the cleanup saying,” When it rains heavily here in Kliprivier, the trash from the illegal dumpsites ends up in the residential area, which causes diseases in the community such as Cholera and others. It also attracts mosquitos, which can transmit Malaria. So this initiative is important. I am impressed that the community came out in numbers to work together on this. This means better hygiene and less disease in future. We will do these cleanups every week now. On the weekend we collect up the trash, and on Monday we call the local waste management company so they can come and collect it. This will bring about hygiene awareness and get the community to love and care for their place. As a Volunteer Minister I feel like I have the ability and responsibility to identify problems in the community and provide solutions. It gives me a sense of fulfilment to be able to give a helping hand.”
The Organization, founded by Humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard was also seen providing skills training with the community to help them rebuild.
“By providing some basic practical skills training to those affected we know that they will have the basics to continue afterwards while we go to other affected areas” continued Kgosana.
Kgosana concluded by saying that the volunteers will be mobilizing more people so that they can continue as long as needed.
