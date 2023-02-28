DDOT and Howard University Announce the 2023 Research Internship Summer Program

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT)’s Research Internship Program and Howard University's Transportation Research Center (HUTRC) announce the 2023 Research Internship Summer Program. This internship is open to full-time undergraduate or graduate students in good academic standing from the DC region and nationwide, engaging students to work on specific research topics at DDOT. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 17th at 11:59 pm ET. However, interviews will occur on a rolling basis, so please apply sooner rather than later.

The internship program allows DDOT to conduct research into transportation-related topics while also serving as a resource for students to acquire practical skills. HUTRC recruits the interns and manages the program on DDOT’s behalf.

The summer internship program is scheduled to run for at least 10 weeks starting Monday, June 5, 2023.

These positions are paid through a stipend, and interns will work a maximum of 40 hours a week with no paid vacation (federal holidays excepted), no paid sick leave, and no overtime. All students are required to have basic computer skills, and basic knowledge of Microsoft Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Interested persons should visit https://www.hutrc.org/internships and follow the instructions on the website. Please identify the position for which you are applying and include your current Grade Point Average (GPA). (There is a minimum 2.5 GPA for undergraduates). No phone calls, please.

This year's internship projects include the following:

Green Infrastructure GIS and Planting

Bus Shelter Equity

Engineering Augmented Reality

Protected Bike Lanes

Circulator Data Best Practices

Right of Way

Critical Trail Gap Methodology

Freight Delivery Demand

Taft Bridge Suicide Deterrence Research

More details on the positions are in the position descriptions available at https://www.hutrc.org/internships.