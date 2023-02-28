Submit Release
Iran Update, February 27, 2023

AFGHANISTAN, February 28 - Protest activity in Iran is rising and returning to levels not seen since the end of 2022. CTP has recorded an uptick in demonstrations in recent weeks, most of which have focused on the worsening economic conditions in Iran. Costs of goods and services have risen over 53 percent since February 2022, and the Iranian rial continues to depreciate dramatically. The rial fell to a record low on February 26, valuing at around 600,000 to the US dollar. CTP previously reported that the rial fell to 500,000 for one dollar on February 21. The economic nature of these protests diverges slightly from the rest of the Mahsa Amini movement, which focused primarily (but not exclusively) on socio-cultural and political grievances. These economically motivated protests may nevertheless add momentum to and build on the Mahsa Amini movement, as CTP previously suggested.

