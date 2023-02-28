Zinc Chelates Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Zinc Chelates Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.50% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Zinc Chelates Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global zinc chelates market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.50%
Zinc chelates are receiving increasing demand from the food and beverage industry and consumers owing to the health benefits associated with zinc chelate. Consumption of zinc chelate helps in treating zinc deficiency in humans, promotes better management of blood sugars, improves the functioning of the immune system, and improves heart health.
In animals, consumption of zinc chelates helps them maintain healthy hooves and skin, produce milk, increase immunity, reproduce, and build their muscles. It also helps in the synthesis of protein and improves the capabilities of defence enzymes. Thus, rising animal product consumption and growth of the animal feed industry are expected to fuel the expansion of zinc chelates market.
Chelated zinc has been observing a rapid increase in demand from the agricultural sector as it is highly efficient and can support the growth of crops which results in higher yields. Zinc chelates facilitate metabolic reactions in the crops which help in the growth and development of the crop. They are capable of being used with other nutrients and fertilisers and holds the trace elements which thereby prevents precipitation. These factors are increasing its demand and further enhancing the growth of the zinc chelates market.
Zinc chelates are zinc supplements that are made with water-soluble organic compounds which are capable of being easily absorbed in humans, animals, and soil. Zinc chelate is a type of supplement of zinc which is used to prevent or treat zinc deficiency in both humans and animals and can be combined with amino acids and organic acids.
Based on types, the market is segmented into:
Amino Acid
Organic Acids
Others
On the basis of application, the market is classified into:
Animal Feed
Zinc Picolinate
Zinc Citrate
Zinc Acetate
Zinc Glycerate
Zinc Monomethionine
Others
Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
Agriculture
Others
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
The key trends in the global zinc chelates market include the rising demand for high quality poultry and meat products along with other product improvements such as the introduction of organic and natural feed items. Using zinc chelates helps in the maintenance and growth of poultry, among other functions such as feather and bone development, appetite control, and enzyme structure and function making the final product healthy for consumption. Availability of disease free and high-quality raw materials is increasing the consumption rate of meat and meat products fuelling the growth of the market.
The rising trend of adopting to veganism due to increasing cases of animal cruelty and animal maltreatment is also influencing the demand for the zinc chelates market. Zinc chelates are used worldwide in plant-based products which act as great alternatives to animal-based products. The trend of veganism has given rise to a number of products containing nutritional contents comparable to meat.
Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger share in the zinc chelates market owing to the increasing expenditure by the consumers coupled by increasing demand for animal products. Moreover, increasing production and supply of feed additives from countries such as Japan and China are expected to further enhance the growth of the market. Zinc chelates are widely used in Asia Pacific to increase the reproduction, improve health, and to minimize the incidence of different types of diseases and illness in poultry.
The major players in the global zinc chelates market report are:
Zinpro Corporation
Balchem Inc.
Nouryon
BASF SE
Dow Chemical Company
Innophos Holdings Inc.
Alltech Inc.
JH Biotech Inc.
Novus International Inc.
Titan Biotech Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Other