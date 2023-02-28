Daniel McKiernan named Director of the Division of Marine Fisheries 

Boston — Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon has appointed Daniel J. McKiernan as the next Director of the Division of Marine Fisheries. Earlier today, Commissioner Amidon’s appointment of McKiernan was approved by the Massachusetts Marine Fisheries Advisory Commission, the Governor-appointed citizens board that advises the Director and oversees DMF’s regulations governing fishing. McKiernan had served as the Division’s Acting Director since November 2019 and succeeds former Director, Dr. David E. Pierce, who retired last fall.

“Dan McKiernan has the experience, dedication, and knowledge to lead the Division of Marine Fisheries,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “I am pleased he will continue to serve a leadership role in executing the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to supporting our seafood industry and recreational fishing sector while maintaining the sustainability of Massachusetts’ incredible marine resources.”

McKiernan is a graduate of UMASS-Dartmouth and earned a Master of Science degree in fisheries biology from Auburn University. He began his professional career as a field biologist for DMF in 1985, engaging in numerous recreational and commercial fisheries issues. He brought his field experience to DMF’s headquarters and has worked on fisheries management and policy for over three decades. Since 2003 he has served as the agency’s Deputy Director, gaining valuable managerial experience. McKiernan is practiced in the arenas of federal and interstate fisheries management. As a long-standing representative to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, he has chaired numerous species management boards (including lobster at present) and was recognized for his management efforts with an award of excellence in 2018. He is also the Chair of the ongoing Massachusetts Shellfish Initiative, a multi-agency and stakeholder effort to develop a strategic plan for Massachusetts shellfish fisheries.

McKiernan has worked tirelessly as a proponent for the co-existence of recreational and commercial fisheries as well as the protection of endangered and threatened species. His advocacy for the seafood industry is well recognized by the public and he will continue to support the fishing community through these challenging times.

###