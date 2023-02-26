New Patent Filing Tool in Spain and Lithuania

27 February 2023

The IT cooperation programme is an ambitious initiative covering a wide range of tools and applications used by the national offices, the EPO, and applicants.

One of the key projects of this programme is the development of national online filing tools, in collaboration with national patent offices and end-users to provide a modern and user-friendly interface for patent applicants. In December, two offices (the Lithuanian State Patent Bureau and Spanish Oficina Española de Patentes y Marcas) successfully implemented the new Front Office filing software.



Screenshots from the national patent e-filing portal, showing data gathered from the Lithuanian SPB and Spanish OEPM





Applicants from those countries have successfully filed more than 460 filings of different types, including among others, national and European patents and supplementary protection certificates, using this modern tool.

This has a direct positive impact on applicants who can now rely on a modern filing tool covering all patent procedures. The new Front Office filing software will be implemented in more national offices in the coming months.

