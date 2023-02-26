20230226 The Guardian Patricia Kim

There is a bipartisan consensus on the fact that China poses a broad challenge to the United States across multiple domains. I don’t believe we have a clear consensus on the precise mix of policies that are necessary to address this challenge. There certainly isn’t a consensus on how much de-risking and decoupling is necessary to strike the right balance between national security concerns and upholding American values and principles that have long held dear the free flow of information, people, trade and open markets.