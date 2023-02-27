Open Snowmobile Registration is This Weekend, March 3-5

CONTACT:

Captain Michael Eastman: (603) 271-3129

Marie Hixson: (603) 271-3129

February 27, 2023

Concord, NH – Snowmobile enthusiasts from across the nation have been waiting for New Hampshire’s Open Snowmobile Registration weekend. Next weekend, from Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 5, 2023, riders from throughout New England, as well as those from all around the U.S. and Canada, will have the opportunity to explore the over 7,000 miles of picturesque trails New Hampshire has to offer snowmobilers.

“This weekend is one of the highlights of the winter for many non-resident riders,” said NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Captain Michael Eastman, who coordinates snowmobile and off-highway recreational vehicle enforcement, registration, and safety education for the Department. “It’s a great opportunity for visitors to explore some of the most beautiful parts of the state that can be most easily accessed by snowmobile in the winter.”

During the three-day Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend, sleds legally registered to ride in other states and provinces will be able to operate on New Hampshire’s trails. All New Hampshire laws and regulations regarding the operation of snowmobiles will be enforced, including speed limits, safety equipment, carrying signed landowner permission, compliant exhaust systems relative to noise and decibel levels, and youth operation standards. All are reminded that riding off designated trails is illegal without written landowner permission.

Open Snowmobile Registration Weekend is an annual event held each March, and New Hampshire resident snowmobile enthusiasts should look to other New England states and Canadian provinces for similar Open Snowmobile Registration weekends in January and February of 2023.

For information on snowmobiling, including rules and regulations in New Hampshire, visit www.ride.nh.gov. Learn more about New Hampshire’s extensive trail system at www.nhtrails.org. Become familiar with local snowmobile clubs and services at www.nhsa.com.