Protests Against Electoral Overhaul in Mexico

Healthy democracies benefit from strong institutions and a plurality of voices. The United States supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law.

Around the world, we have witnessed challenges to democracy that have tested and are testing the strength of independent electoral and judicial institutions.

Today, in Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms on the independence of electoral and judicial institutions that illustrates Mexico’s vibrant democracy. We respect Mexico’s sovereignty. We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy.