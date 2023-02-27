Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,079 in the last 365 days.

Protests Against Electoral Overhaul in Mexico

Healthy democracies benefit from strong institutions and a plurality of voices.  The United States supports independent, well-resourced electoral institutions that strengthen democratic processes and the rule of law.

Around the world, we have witnessed challenges to democracy that have tested and are testing the strength of independent electoral and judicial institutions.

Today, in Mexico, we see a great debate on electoral reforms on the independence of electoral and judicial institutions that illustrates Mexico’s vibrant democracy.  We respect Mexico’s sovereignty.  We believe that a well-resourced, independent electoral system and respect for judicial independence support healthy democracy.

You just read:

Protests Against Electoral Overhaul in Mexico

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more