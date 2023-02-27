There were 2,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,995 in the last 365 days.
Release of the 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism
Today, the Department of State issued the 2021 Country Reports on Terrorism (CRT), which provide a detailed look at the counterterrorism environment in 2021. Each year, the CRT provides insight on important issues in the fight against terrorism and helps the United States make informed decisions about policies, programs, and resource allocations as we seek to build counterterrorism capacity and resilience around the globe.
The 2021 CRT is available on the Department’s website.
