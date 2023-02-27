Assistant Secretary Stewart Travels to Brussels, London, and Geneva

From February 28-March 3, 2023, Assistant Secretary for Arms Control, Verification and Compliance, Mallory Stewart, will travel to Brussels, Belgium, London, UK, and Geneva, Switzerland. In Brussels, she will brief NATO Allies on key arms control issues. In London, she will participate in discussions at Wilton Park on strategic risk reduction. In Geneva, Assistant Secretary Stewart will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of the Conference on Disarmament’s High Level Segment.