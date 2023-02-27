Two WearTech Center Projects Recognized for Innovation
Arizona Commerce Authority names neurology platform and head impact-detecting headband as 2022 Arizona Innovation Challenge Winners
The applied research model works to accelerate the development of life changing technologies. The AIC grants will only further accelerate these projects and begin impacting lives for the better.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership for Economic Innovation (PEI), a passionate collective of business and community leaders dedicated to accelerating Arizona’s economic opportunities, announced that two of its WearTech Applied Research Center projects have been selected to receive the 2022 Arizona Innovation Challenge (AIC) grant. The grant is part of the Arizona Commerce Authority’s annual $3 million dollar commitment to advance companies from startup status to market domination. It is awarded to unique technology projects that are ready to provide an innovative solution to marketplace issues affecting various industries.
“The applied research model works to accelerate the development of life changing technologies,” said Kathleen Lee, Director of Applied Research Centers for the Partnership for Economic Innovation. “The AIC grants will only further accelerate these projects and begin impacting lives for the better.”
As AIC grant winners and WearTech Center partners, both teams at CenSyn and Movement Interactive follow the applied research model which accelerates product development and commercialization via collaboration with public and private sectors partners. The teams will also connect with industry experts and key players to take their products to the market.
CenSyn is a digital med-tech company focused on developing technologies to help healthcare practitioners accurately and efficiently diagnose brain health related disorders like seizures and concussions. With the help of experts at the WearTech Center and funding from the AIC, its neurology platform, hardware and AI-enabled software all aim to validate and accelerate diagnoses, improving patient health outcomes and health treatment plans.
“The Arizona Innovation Challenge grant will enable us to help save patient lives and greatly reduce treatment costs for healthcare providers," said Ayushi Patel, CEO of CenSyn. "The goal is to help health systems expedite diagnosis of conditions such as seizures, strokes and concussions from hours to minutes. We look forward to working with experts that will support and guide us to the commercialization of our neuro platform.”
Movement Interactive is a wearable technology developer that works to address undiagnosed concussions and unreported falls through its patented Hiji®Band and Hiji® Sense. With support from AIC leaders and under the guidance of industry experts at the WearTech Center, the Hiji® products will be improved to better detect and measure potential traumatic brain injuries and unreported falls. These improvements to the device will help keep athletes safe while active, soldiers safe on the battlefield and seniors safe from potential falls. The device functions as a versatile Bluetooth sensor that connects to a mobile app to provide real-time data and fits into a headband or compression sleeve for the wearer.
“Through the Arizona Innovation Challenge grant and our partnership with the WearTech Center, the Movement Interactive team will be able to further collaborate with experts in neurology and technology to help improve people’s quality of life,” said Dr. Eric Luster, Founder and CEO of Movement Interactive. “We are working hard to ensure our device is accurately detecting and measuring head impacts and falls while remaining comfortable and stylish for long-term use.
The AIC was designed to advance innovation and technology commercialization opportunities in Arizona by helping early-stage ventures scale. The 10 awardees will participate in the ACA's Venture Ready Accelerator, connecting companies with serial entrepreneurs, high-level executives, and subject matter experts. Participants will be eligible to receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive funding and complete a series of panels and workshops within the subsequent 12 months of the award. The Accelerator helps startups refine their business plans, improve go-to-market execution strategies, and increase investor readiness.
Since 2011, the ACA has selected 125 AIC awardees from over 2,000 applicants. The awardees were selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants from different sectors like technology and life science, capping a process that began five months earlier.
Information on WearTech Center projects and more is available at azweartech.org. To learn more about the Partnership for Economic Innovation and its initiatives, visit azpei.org.
