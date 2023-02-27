Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 370,048 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Lincoln County Commissioner

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the selection of Pierre Pfeffer as District 4 Lincoln County Commissioner. Pfeffer was chosen from among potential candidates who submitted their resumes for the position after former Commissioner Lorri McKnight resigned, leaving the position vacant.  

Pfeffer began his career as a civil and criminal defense attorney in San Diego and most recently represented clients in patent and civil cases. Pfeffer graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. He received his law degree from University of San Diego. 

###

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Lincoln County Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more