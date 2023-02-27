Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints Lincoln County Commissioner

SANTA FE – Today, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the selection of Pierre Pfeffer as District 4 Lincoln County Commissioner. Pfeffer was chosen from among potential candidates who submitted their resumes for the position after former Commissioner Lorri McKnight resigned, leaving the position vacant.

Pfeffer began his career as a civil and criminal defense attorney in San Diego and most recently represented clients in patent and civil cases. Pfeffer graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history. He received his law degree from University of San Diego.

