Sarah Halstead Will Interview Stars at the Red-Carpet Premiere of the Feature Film “R BnB” at Bruin Theater in Westwood
EINPresswire.com/ -- The actress, stand-up comedian, and podcaster will interview stars and renowned guests at the acclaimed film’s premiere.
Red carpet premieres for feature films are star-studded events, and the premiere for Robert Mann’s latest film, R BnB, won’t be any different. The film’s plot revolves around a wealthy Manhattan couple who travel to a secluded Airbnb to celebrate their first anniversary, only to realize they’re being secretly videotaped. The R-rated thriller is scheduled to premiere on February 8th, 2023, at the iconic Bruin Theater in Westwood, CA.
Sarah Halstead is a notable actress, comedian, and podcaster. Born and raised in Flint, Michigan Sarah moved to NY to study drama at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In addition to being a reputed comic, she has worked extensively in theatre and television.
Sarah’s claim to fame revolves around her podcasting, comedy, and acting achievements. She created, wrote and starred in her comedy special RVs and Cats on Amazon Prime. Her comedy album, also titled RVs and Cats, is available on all listening platforms. Sarah has also guest-starred in several television series.
But most people will likely recognize Sarah from her renowned podcast Drinking During Business Hours, where Sarah interviews artists about their creative journeys over a bottle of vintage wine. In addition, Sarah also co-created and co-hosted a live podcast with Darrel Hammond from Saturday Night Live called The Summit. The political show ran weekly at The Hollywood Improv. She also has her own monthly stand-up show at The Hollywood Improv, Bottle Shock.
In conversation, Sarah shared, “I’m delighted to attend the red carpet premiere of R BnB. I’m certain the event will be exciting. I cannot wait to present a deeper insight into the film’s production by interviewing stars about their creative journeys and experiences on set. The premiere is also set to be attended by noteworthy guests, and I cannot wait to have them share their opinions on Robert Mann’s latest creation.”
Those interested in watching Sarah grace the red carpet and interview the film’s stars can obtain more information via the details listed below.
Contact Sarah Halstead
Website: https://sarahjhalstead.com
Facebook: @sarahhalstead
Instagram: @sarahhalstead
Twitter: @sarahjhalstead
TikTok: @sarahjhalstead
