Vimeo Reports Q4 2022 Financial Results

“Vimeo ended 2022 with our second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, and bookings in our flagship Vimeo Enterprise business accelerated to grow 59% year-over-year," said Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer of Vimeo. “In 2023, we have a clear plan to continue Vimeo Enterprise momentum and get Self-Serve back to growth, while allocating resources in a way that should meaningfully simplify our business, improve capital efficiency and maintain our leadership in innovation."

VIMEO, INC. SUMMARY RESULTS ($ in millions except per share amounts) Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Revenue $ 105.6 $ 106.1 Gross profit 80.9 79.5 Gross profit margin 77% 75% Operating income (loss) (6.5) (23.6) Net income (loss) (5.1) (24.0) Diluted EPS (0.03) (0.15) Adjusted EBITDA 6.5 (7.6)

Please note: We have adjusted our operating metrics and key terms by disaggregating our revenue and associated metrics into three categories. We believe that this better reflects how the Company is managed and provides greater clarity into the Company's business for its stockholders. Please see our Operating Metrics and Key Terms section below for a description of these terms and the changes from prior terms.

RECENT BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Self-Serve & Add-Ons now has approximately 1.5 million Subscribers, and Vimeo Enterprise has 2.2 thousand Subscribers.

Vimeo Enterprise added new customers including Business Wire, HP Inc., Hyundai NGV, LG Electronics, Yahoo!, BET, and S&P Global.

Vimeo Enterprise Net Revenue Retention (NRR) was again over 100%.

In Q1, Vimeo executed a reduction in force aimed at increasing efficiency and driving operational focus.

Q4 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Vimeo Enterprise Bookings grew 59% year-over-year, while Self-Serve & Add-Ons bookings were down 5%.

Revenue decreased 1% year-over-year to $105.6 million, while Vimeo Enterprise grew 35%.

Gross profit increased 2% year-over-year to $80.9 million, a 77% gross margin.

Operating loss was $6.5 million, resulting in operating loss margin of negative 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA profit was $6.5 million, a $14.1 million improvement from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash provided by operations was $1.7 million, or 2% of revenue.

Free Cash Flow was $1.9 million, or 2% of revenue.



FULL-YEAR 2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Vimeo Enterprise Bookings increased 53% year-over-year, while Self-Serve & Add-Ons bookings were down 1%.

Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $433.0 million, driven by Vimeo Enterprise revenue growth of 69%.

Gross profit increased $40.3 million year-over-year to $329.4 million, a 76% gross margin.

Operating loss was $82.9 million, resulting in operating loss margin of negative 19%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.2 million.

Cash used by operations was $37.1 million.

Free Cash Flow was negative $34.0 million.



FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2023, Vimeo expects:

Revenue to be at least $100 million,

GAAP operating loss of approximately $26 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA to be around breakeven.



For full-year 2023, Vimeo expects:

A mid-single digit percent decline in revenue,

GAAP operating loss between $79 million and $74 million, and

Adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $10 million.



The guidance provided above constitutes forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

GAAP FINANCIAL STATEMENTS VIMEO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS ($ in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 105,564 $ 106,120 $ 433,028 $ 391,678 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) 24,714 26,621 103,595 102,537 Gross profit 80,850 79,499 329,433 289,141 Operating expenses: Research and development expense 23,137 30,365 127,661 105,586 Sales and marketing expense 40,611 42,584 170,401 152,691 General and administrative expense 22,228 28,495 107,011 85,111 Depreciation 144 326 2,198 923 Amortization of intangibles 1,234 1,320 5,100 5,846 Total operating expenses 87,354 103,090 412,371 350,157 Operating loss (6,504 ) (23,591 ) (82,938 ) (61,016 ) Interest expense (124 ) (128 ) (491 ) (438 ) Interest expense–related party — — — (726 ) Other income (expense), net 2,052 76 5,764 10,241 Loss before income taxes (4,576 ) (23,643 ) (77,665 ) (51,939 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (539 ) (380 ) (1,926 ) (828 ) Net loss $ (5,115 ) $ (24,023 ) $ (79,591 ) $ (52,767 ) Basic and diluted per share information: Loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding(a) 161,613 160,658 161,478 159,884 Stock-based compensation expense by function: Cost of revenue $ 302 $ 145 $ 1,000 $ 493 Research and development expense 1,118 4,774 20,447 16,114 Sales and marketing expense 3,634 1,690 9,986 4,693 General and administrative expense 7,027 7,743 32,907 23,593 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 12,081 $ 14,352 $ 64,340 $ 44,893

(a) Approximately 4.9 million common shares outstanding have been excluded from the computation of weighted average shares outstanding for EPS purposes because they are subject to satisfaction of certain vesting conditions, the details of which can be found in our filings with the SEC. For additional information on the separation, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023.





VIMEO, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

($ in thousands)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 274,497 $ 321,900 Accounts receivable, net 31,434 29,451 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,395 18,811 Total current assets 324,326 370,162 Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 1,355 2,868 Goodwill 245,406 242,586 Intangible assets with definite lives, net 5,468 11,008 Other non-current assets 28,876 22,737 TOTAL ASSETS $ 605,431 $ 649,361 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Accounts payable, trade $ 8,415 $ 17,501 Deferred revenue 167,388 173,167 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 57,151 67,385 Total current liabilities 232,954 258,053 Other long-term liabilities 18,619 20,713 Commitments and contingencies SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 1,572 1,567 Class B common stock 94 94 Preferred stock — — Additional paid-in-capital 768,390 704,796 Accumulated deficit (415,367 ) (335,776 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (831 ) (86 ) Total shareholders' equity 353,858 370,595 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 605,431 $ 649,361





VIMEO, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (5,115 ) $ (24,023 ) $ (79,591 ) $ (52,767 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 12,081 14,352 64,340 44,893 Amortization of intangibles 1,234 1,320 5,100 5,846 Depreciation 144 326 2,198 923 Provision for credit losses (144 ) 926 7,606 1,428 Gain on the sale of an asset — — — (10,151 ) Non-cash lease expense 791 1,590 4,955 3,686 Other adjustments, net 286 100 (433 ) 542 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,111 ) (12,514 ) (13,027 ) (19,204 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,534 ) (2,674 ) (3,090 ) (10,086 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (4,047 ) 5,763 (22,744 ) 14,146 Deferred revenue (900 ) 3,198 (2,385 ) 36,698 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,685 (11,636 ) (37,071 ) 15,954 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (14,241 ) 21 (14,241 ) Capital expenditures (132 ) (143 ) (802 ) (445 ) Proceeds from the sale of an asset — — 1,611 7,862 Other, net — — — — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (132 ) (14,384 ) 830 (6,824 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of fees — — — 299,750 Principal payments on related-party debt — — — (94,565 ) Deferred financing costs — — — (1,440 ) Withholding taxes paid related to equity awards (288 ) 4,891 (5,448 ) (4,051 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 2,458 18 3,364 Contingent consideration payment — — (4,816 ) — Other 279 — (342 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9 ) 7,349 (10,588 ) 203,058 Total cash provided (used) 1,544 (18,671 ) (46,829 ) 212,188 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 83 166 (682 ) 120 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,627 (18,505 ) (47,511 ) 212,308 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 273,207 340,850 322,345 110,037 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 274,834 $ 322,345 $ 274,834 $ 322,345





VIMEO, INC. DISAGGREGATED REVENUE AND OPERATING METRICS (in thousands except per ARPU) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Disaggregated Revenue Self-Serve & Add-Ons $ 73,652 $ 75,048 $ 304,726 $ 275,259 Vimeo Enterprise 10,415 7,722 39,271 23,236 Other 21,497 23,350 89,031 93,183 Total Revenue $ 105,564 $ 106,120 $ 433,028 $ 391,678 Operating Metrics Self-Serve & Add-Ons: Subscribers 1,505.0 1,554.7 1,505.0 1,554.7 Average Subscribers 1,522.1 1,534.0 1,529.9 1,443.6 ARPU $ 192 $ 194 $ 199 $ 191 Bookings $ 70,102 $ 73,896 $ 297,312 $ 301,463 Vimeo Enterprise: Subscribers 2.2 1.6 2.2 1.6 Average Subscribers 2.2 1.5 1.9 1.2 ARPU $ 19,191 $ 20,162 $ 20,321 $ 19,683 Bookings $ 16,207 $ 10,166 $ 46,781 $ 30,567 Other: Subscribers 93.3 138.7 93.3 138.7 Average Subscribers 97.7 142.6 116.0 168.0 ARPU $ 873 $ 650 $ 767 $ 555 Bookings $ 17,971 $ 18,484 $ 67,015 $ 72,565





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in millions; rounding differences may occur) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit: GAAP Gross profit $ 80.9 $ 79.5 $ 329.4 $ 289.1 Gross Margin 77% 75% 76% 74% Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 0.3 0.1 1.0 0.5 Add back: Restructuring costs — — — — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 81.2 $ 79.6 $ 330.4 $ 289.6 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 77% 75% 76% 74% Reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expenses: GAAP Research and development expense $ 23.1 $ 30.4 $ 127.7 $ 105.6 % of Revenue 22% 29% 29% 27% Less: Stock-based compensation expense 1.1 4.8 20.4 16.1 Less: Restructuring costs — — 2.3 — Non-GAAP Research and development expense $ 22.0 $ 25.6 $ 104.9 $ 89.5 % of Revenue 21% 24% 24% 23% GAAP Sales and marketing expense $ 40.6 $ 42.6 $ 170.4 $ 152.7 % of Revenue 38% 40% 39% 39% Less: Stock-based compensation expense 3.6 1.7 10.0 4.7 Less: Restructuring costs — — 1.1 — Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expense $ 37.0 $ 40.9 $ 159.3 $ 148.0 % of Revenue 35% 39% 37% 38% GAAP General and administrative expense $ 22.2 $ 28.5 $ 107.0 $ 85.1 % of Revenue 21% 27% 25% 22% Less: Stock-based compensation expense 7.0 7.7 32.9 23.6 Less: Contingent consideration (0.5 ) — (1.1 ) — Less: Restructuring costs — — 0.8 — Non-GAAP General and administrative expense $ 15.7 $ 20.8 $ 74.5 $ 61.5 % of Revenue 15% 20% 17% 16%





RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ($ in millions except per share data; shares in thousands; rounding differences may occur) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022

2021

2022

2021

Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Net loss $ (5.1) $ (24.0) $ (79.6) $ (52.8) Add back: Income tax provision (benefit) 0.5 0.4 1.9 0.8 Other (income) expense, net (2.1) (0.1) (5.8) (10.2) Interest expense–related party — — — 0.7 Interest expense 0.1 0.1 0.5 0.4 Operating loss (6.5) (23.6) (82.9) (61.0) Operating Loss Margin (6)% (22)% (19)% (16)% Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 12.1 14.4 64.3 44.9 Depreciation 0.1 0.3 2.2 0.9 Amortization of intangibles 1.2 1.3 5.1 5.8 Contingent consideration (0.5) — (1.1) — Restructuring costs — — 4.2 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.5 $ (7.6) $ (8.2) $ (9.4) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6% (7)% (2)% (2)% Computation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1.7 $ (11.6) $ (37.1) $ 16.0 Add: Restructuring costs 0.4 — 3.9 — Less: Capital expenditures (0.1) (0.1) (0.8) (0.4) Free Cash Flow $ 1.9 $ (11.8) $ (34.0) $ 15.5







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK ($ in millions; rounding differences may occur) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Operating loss to Adjusted EBITDA range: Operating loss $ (26.4 ) $ (78.9 ) — $ (73.9 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 19.7 74.9 74.9 Depreciation 1.0 1.7 1.7 Amortization of intangibles 1.2 2.8 2.8 Contingent consideration — — — Restructuring costs 4.5 4.5 4.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.0 $ 5.0 — $ 10.0





PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL REPORTING

We have provided in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, and free cash flow, to supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. However, our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the presentation of similarly titled measures by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the metrics on which our internal budgets are based and also one of the metrics by which management is compensated. We believe that investors should have access to, and we are obligated to provide, the same set of tools that we use in analyzing our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. We endeavor to compensate for the limitations of the non-GAAP measures presented by providing the comparable GAAP measure with equal or greater prominence and descriptions of the reconciling items, including quantifying such items, to derive the non-GAAP measure. We encourage investors to examine the reconciling adjustments between the GAAP and corresponding non-GAAP measure.

From time to time, we provide forward-looking outlook information, including for Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow used in our outlook will differ from net earnings (loss) and operating income (loss), and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively, in ways similar to the reconciliations provided above and the definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow provided below.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is defined as operating loss excluding: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) depreciation; (3) acquisition-related items consisting of (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, if applicable, and (iii) gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements; and (4) restructuring costs associated with exit or disposal activities such as a reduction in force. We believe this measure is useful for analysts and investors as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison between our performance and that of our competitors. Stock-based compensation, depreciation, and acquisition-related items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are either non-cash or non-recurring in nature. The above items are collectively referred to as "Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Adjustments." Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations because it excludes the impact of these expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes stock-based compensation expense and restructuring costs included in Cost of revenue.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin is Non-GAAP Gross Profit, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP operating expenses include Non-GAAP Research and development expense, Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expense, and Non-GAAP General and administrative expense. These Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Adjustments in their respective expense items.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in, or provided by, operating activities less cash used for capital expenditures, contingent consideration arrangements included in operating activities and restructuring costs. We believe Free Cash Flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Items That Are Excluded From Non-GAAP Measures

Stock-based compensation expense consists of expense associated with the grants of Vimeo stock-based awards. These expenses are not paid in cash and we view the economic costs of stock-based awards to be the dilution to our share base. We also consider the dilutive impact of stock-based awards in GAAP diluted earnings per share, to the extent such impact is dilutive.

Depreciation is a non-cash expense relating to our leasehold improvements and equipment and is computed using the straight-line method to allocate the cost of depreciable assets to operations over their estimated useful lives, or, in the case of leasehold improvements, the lease term, if shorter.

Amortization of intangible assets and impairments of goodwill and intangible assets are non-cash expenses related to acquisitions. At the time of an acquisition, the identifiable definite-lived intangible assets of the acquired company, such as customer relationships, technology and trade names, are valued and amortized over their estimated lives. An impairment is recorded when the carrying value of an intangible asset or goodwill exceeds its fair value. We believe that intangible assets represent costs incurred by the acquired company to build value prior to acquisition and the related amortization and impairments of intangible assets or goodwill, if applicable, are not ongoing costs of doing business.

Gains and losses recognized on changes in the fair value of contingent consideration arrangements are accounting adjustments to report contingent consideration liabilities at fair value. These adjustments can be highly variable and are excluded from our assessment of performance because they are considered non-operational in nature and, therefore, are not indicative of current or future performance or the ongoing cost of doing business.

Restructuring costs consist of costs associated with exit or disposal activities such as severance and other post-employment benefits paid in connection with a reduction in force. We consider these costs to be non-recurring in nature and therefore, are not indicative of current or future performance or the ongoing cost of doing business.

Operating Metrics and Key Terms

Self-Serve & Add-Ons relates to our subscription plans sold directly online, and any add-on services tied to those online subscriptions. This includes our Starter, Standard, and Advanced subscription plans, and add-on services such as bandwidth charges which are sold through our sales force to subscribers of one of our plans if they exceed a certain threshold of bandwidth. Revenue and operating metrics derived from add-on services such as bandwidth charges had previously been included in Sales-Assisted.

Vimeo Enterprise relates to our video offering designed for teams and organizations, which includes the same capabilities of our Self-Serve & Add-Ons plus enterprise-grade features such as advanced security, custom user permissions, single-sign on for employees, interactive video, and marketing software integrations. Vimeo Enterprise is sold through our sales force and is often an upgrade from Vimeo's Self-Serve & Add-Ons as the number of users or use cases in an organization grows. Revenue and operating metrics derived from Vimeo Enterprise had previously been included in Sales-Assisted.

Other relates to products and services we offer outside of Self-Serve & Add-Ons and Vimeo Enterprise, primarily our over-the-top ("OTT") video monetization solution that allows customers to launch and run their own video streaming channel directly to their audience through a branded web portal, mobile apps and Internet-enabled TV apps. Other also includes Magisto, Livestream, WIREWAX, and Wibbitz. Revenue and operating metrics derived from OTT, WIREWAX, Wibbitz, and portions of Livestream had previously been included in Sales-Assisted. Revenue and operating metrics derived from Magisto and portions of Livestream had previously been included in Self-Serve.

Subscribers is the number of users who have an active subscription to one of Vimeo’s paid plans measured at the end of the relevant period. Vimeo counts each account with a subscription plan as a subscriber. In the case of customers who maintain accounts across Self-Serve & Add-Ons, Vimeo Enterprise, and Other, Vimeo counts them as one subscriber for each of the components in which they maintain a subscription. Vimeo does not count team members who have access to a subscriber’s account as additional subscribers.

Average Subscribers is the sum of the number of Subscribers at the beginning and at the end of the relevant measurement period divided by two.

Average Revenue per User (“ARPU”) is the annualized revenue for the relevant period divided by Average Subscribers. For periods that are less than a full year, annualized revenue is calculated by dividing the revenue for that particular period by the number of calendar days in the period and multiplying this value by the number of days in that year.

Bookings consists of fixed fees for SaaS services, measured at the end of the relevant period, that subscribers have paid or committed to pay during their subscription period or 12 months, whichever is shorter, less refunds and chargebacks during the same period.

Gross Margin is revenue less cost of revenue, divided by revenue.

Operating Loss Margin is Operating loss, divided by revenue.

Net Revenue Retention ("NRR") is a metric we track for our Vimeo Enterprise Customers that is calculated by taking the sum of (a) annualized subscription revenue for Vimeo Enterprise Customers at the end of the period that also existed twelve months prior and (b) the variable revenue attributed to these same customers over the preceding twelve months and dividing that by the annualized subscription revenue for all customers that existed twelve months prior plus the variable revenue attributed to this same set of customers over the twelve months prior to that date.





DILUTIVE SECURITIES

Vimeo has various dilutive securities. The table below details these securities as well as estimated dilution at various stock prices (shares in millions; rounding differences may occur).

Shares Avg.

Exercise

Price As of 2/17/2023 Dilution at: Share Price $ 4.10 $ 6.00 $ 8.00 $ 10.00 $ 12.00 Common Stock Outstanding as of 2/17/2023 166.6 166.6 166.6 166.6 166.6 166.6 SARs and Stock Options 15.2 $ 5.82 — — 1.4 2.8 3.8 RSUs 15.9 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.6 8.6 Total Estimated Dilution 8.6 8.6 10.0 11.4 12.4 % Dilution 5.1 % 5.1 % 6.0 % 6.8 % 7.4 % Total Estimated Diluted Shares Outstanding 175.2 175.2 176.6 178.0 179.0

The dilutive securities presentation is calculated using the methods and assumptions described below, which are different than those prescribed by GAAP.

The estimated dilutive effect was calculated assuming the Company settles equity awards on a net basis; therefore, the dilutive effect is presented as the net number of shares expected to be issued upon vesting or exercise, adjusted for (i) the estimated income tax benefit from the tax deduction received upon the vesting or exercise of awards held in the U.S., as such tax benefit is assumed to be used to repurchase shares of Vimeo common stock and (ii) in the case of stock options, the strike price proceeds that are received by the Company and assumed to be used to repurchase shares of Vimeo common stock. The number of shares required to settle stock appreciation rights will be impacted by movement in the stock price of Vimeo.





OTHER INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release and the Vimeo livestream which will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on February 28, 2023, contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "forecasts," "intends," "targets," "seeks" and "believes," as well as variations of these words or comparable words, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to Vimeo's expectations regarding future results of operations and financial condition, business strategy, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: adverse changes in economic conditions, changes in the regulatory landscape, including, in particular, changes in laws that might increase the liability of online intermediaries for user-generated content, reputational damage caused by problematic user content or our decisions to remove (or not remove) it; changes in policies implemented by third party platforms upon which we rely for traffic and distribution of mobile apps, increased competition in the online video category, our ability to convert visitors into uploaders and uploaders into paying subscribers, our ability to retain paying subscribers by maintaining and improving our value proposition, our ability to provide video storage and streaming in a cost-effective manner, our ability to successfully attract sales-assisted customers, our ability to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access, the integrity, quality, scalability and redundancy of our systems, technology and infrastructure (and those of third parties with which we do business), our ability to successfully operate in and expand into additional international markets, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights and not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties, foreign exchange currency rate fluctuations, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical events on our business, the possibility that our historical consolidated and combined results may not be indicative of our future results and the other factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2023 as they may be updated by our periodic reports subsequently filed with the SEC. Other unknown or unpredictable factors that could also adversely affect Vimeo’s business, financial condition and results of operations may arise from time to time. In light of these risks and uncertainties, these forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which only reflect the views of Vimeo’s management as of the date of this communication. Vimeo does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to connect better and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our growing community of nearly 300 million users — from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

