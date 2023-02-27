Submit Release
Dril-Quip, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Fourth quarter and full year revenue increase double digits year-over-year
Significant progress made along operational excellence initiatives
Company provides fiscal 2023 financial outlook

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”), a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry, today reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue of $96.8 million increased 10% sequentially and 24% year-over-year
  • Net Bookings of $93.8 million increased 52% sequentially and 18% year-over-year
  • Net Loss of $0.3 million improved $63.2 million year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million improved from $0.6 million one year ago and increased 48% sequentially
  • Gross Margin of 31% increased 579 basis points sequentially and 979 basis points year-over-year
  • Published first corporate sustainability report

Full Year Highlights

  • Revenue of $362.1 increased 12% year-over-year
  • Net Bookings of $271.6 million increased 19% year-over-year
  • Signed $122.0 million of master service agreements (MSAs) in 2022
  • Net Income of $0.4 million increased $128.4 million year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million increased 97% year-over-year
  • Gross Margin of 27% increased 160 basis points year-over-year
  • Repurchased $20.8 million of shares during the year at an average price of $23.41 per share
  • Announced a Collaboration Agreement with Aker Solutions to offer subsea injection systems for carbon capture, utilization, and storage (“CCUS”) projects
  • Announced Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions reduction target of 50% by 2030
  • Received upgraded MSCI ESG rating of an “A”
  • Closed on the sale of the Houston forge facility and entered into purchase and sale agreements for Houston’s administrative and aftermarket buildings
  • Committed investment of $22 million in wellhead manufacturing equipment that is expected to be delivered in Q4’23

"Dril-Quip delivered a strong fourth quarter, capping an important year where we met or exceeded most of our targets and made significant progress along our longer-term financial, operational, and strategic objectives," said Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our double digit, top-line growth was driven by strong activity in key geographies and aggressive investment by larger offshore customers, helping offset some lingering foreign exchange headwinds. Bookings of $94 million in the quarter were the highest quarterly mark we have achieved since the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting the ongoing upcycle in the offshore market. Accelerating MSA activity throughout the year is also a favorable indicator for our bookings growth potential in 2023 and beyond. Our profitability continues to improve as our operational alignment initiatives are yielding meaningful results and support our future profitable growth.

“Looking ahead, we expect to continue to capitalize on the constructive offshore drilling market. We are keeping a pulse on customer behaviors and confidence, and we expect order trends and spending to accelerate in 2023. We continue to see increased investment and activity in key markets such as Saudi Arabia, Norway and Latin America with additional promise coming from West Africa, a region that has been dormant. We enter the year with a stronger, more nimble business able to drive organic growth, supported by a strong balance sheet and the financial flexibility that allows us to pursue inorganic growth opportunities where appropriate, as we continue to make strides in our business alignment efforts, capturing market share, and driving sustained, profitable growth for our shareholders.”

2023 Financial Outlook

  • Revenue growth of 10%
  • Bookings year-over-year growth of 10% to 20%
  • Adjusted EBITDA incremental margins of 40% to 60%
  • Capital Expenditures of $25 million to $30 million

In conjunction with today’s release, the Company posted a new investor presentation entitled “2023 Investor Presentation” to its website, www.dril-quip.com, on the “Events & Presentations” page under the Investors tab. Investors should note that Dril-Quip announces material financial information in Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, press releases and public conference calls. Dril-Quip may use the Investors section of its website (www.dril-quip.com) to communicate with investors. It is possible that the financial and other information posted there could be deemed to be material information. Information on Dril-Quip’s website is not part of this release.

Operational and Financial Results

Revenue, Cost of Sales and Gross Operating Margin

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $96.8 million, up $8.7 million from the third quarter of 2022 and up $18.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in revenue was driven by higher product and service revenues across all regions reflecting the ongoing upcycle in the offshore market. For the full year 2022, revenue was $362.1 million, up $39.1 million from the full year of 2021. The increase in revenue year-over-year was driven by higher product revenues across all regions and higher service revenues in the western hemisphere and Europe, partially offset by lower service revenues in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cost of sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $66.6 million, an increase of $0.9 million sequentially from the third quarter of 2022. Gross operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 31.2%, up from 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022. Gross margins increased sequentially driven by favorable product line mix from subsea projects, strong downhole tools growth and leverage on higher revenue.

Cost of sales for the full year of 2022 was $265.9 million, an increase of $23.6 million from the full year 2021. Gross operating margin for the full year 2022 was 26.6% compared to a gross operating margin of 25.0% for the full year 2021. The increase in gross operating margin year-over-year can be primarily attributed to favorable product line mix and productivity initiatives, partially offset by some higher materials costs from inflationary pressures.

Selling, General, Administrative, and Engineering Expenses

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $26.9 million, an increase of $4.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2022. SG&A increased sequentially primarily due to bad debt expense incurred during the quarter. SG&A expenses for the full year 2022 were $94.2 million, a decrease of $20.8 million compared to the full year 2021. The year-over-year decrease in SG&A is primarily attributable to lower legal expenses in connection with the FMC lawsuit and decreased administrative costs associated with the importation tax settlement under the Brazilian tax amnesty program. Engineering and product development expenses of $2.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 were largely unchanged compared to the third quarter of 2022. Engineering and product development expense of $11.7 million for the full year of 2022 decreased by $3.4 million, or 22%, compared to the full year 2021. The decrease year-over-year is attributed to lower research and development activities as we completed certain strategic projects.

Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company reported net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.01 loss per share, compared to a net income of $15.2 million or $0.44 per share for the third quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, the Company reported a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to a net loss of $128.0 million, or $3.62 loss per share, for the full year of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.0 million for the third quarter 2022. The increase in adjusted EBITDA sequentially can be attributed to higher revenues and favorable product mix from certain subsea and downhole tools projects. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2022 was $30.0 million compared to $15.2 million the full year of 2021. The increase in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year can be mostly attributed to leverage on incremental product and service revenues and the impacts of operational efficiency initiatives throughout the year.

Net cash used in operations was $17.6 million and free cash flow was a negative $22.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net cash provided by operations of $18.6 million compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by working capital requirements, capital expenditures and some restructuring related costs. Net cash used in operating activities was $36.8 million, and free cash flow was a negative $55.6 million for the full year of 2022. The decrease in net cash provided by operations of $75.2 million compared to the full year of 2021 was primarily driven by working capital consumption due to revenue growth, strategic purchases of inventory and restructuring related costs. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $5.2 million and $18.9 million for the full year of 2022, the majority of which were related to investments in manufacturing equipment and rental tools bound for work already secured.

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment was approximately $20.0 million in the fiscal year 2022, primarily related to the sale of our Houston forge facility building and obsolete machinery and equipment.

Share Repurchases

As of December 31, 2022, the company year-to-date has purchased 888,197 shares at an average price of $23.41 per share, totaling $20.8 million and retired such shares. The Company has approximately $103 million remaining of the current authorization by the Board of Directors. The Company continues to evaluate the amount and timing of its share repurchases as part of its overall capital allocation strategy.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode, please click on the registration link below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST
   
Dial-in Registration https://register.vevent.com/register/BId225fc2493c24803a6596c6eba9e08da
   
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mmhy2ipd
   

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein relating to future operations and financial results that are forward-looking statements, including those related to market conditions, anticipated project bookings, expected timing of completing strategic restructuring, anticipated timing of delivery of new orders, anticipated revenues, costs, cost synergies and savings, possible acquisitions, new product offerings and related revenues, share repurchases and expectations regarding operating results, are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors. These statements are subject to risks beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the effects of actions taken by third parties, including, but not limited to, governmental authorities, customers, contractors and suppliers, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of actions taken by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC nations to adjust their production levels, the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, on economic activity and on our operations, the general volatility of oil and natural gas prices and cyclicality of the oil and gas industry, declines in investor and lender sentiment with respect to, and new capital investments in, the oil and gas industry, project terminations, suspensions or scope adjustments to contracts, uncertainties regarding the effects of new governmental regulations, the Company’s international operations, operating risks, the impact of our customers and the global energy sector shifting some of their asset allocation from fossil-fuel production to renewable energy resources, and other factors detailed in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted EPS are defined as net income (loss) and earnings per share, respectively, excluding the impact of foreign currency gains or losses as well as other significant non-cash items and certain charges and credits.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used in the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash gains or losses from foreign currency exchange rate changes as well as other significant non-cash items and other adjustments for certain charges and credits.

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures enable it to evaluate and compare more effectively the results of our operations period over period and identify operating trends by removing the effect of its capital structure from its operating structure. In addition, the Company believes that these measures are supplemental measurement tools used by analysts and investors to help evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and make future capital expenditures. Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow do not represent funds available for our discretionary use and are not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income or net cash provided by operating activities, as measured under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).

See “Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for additional information concerning non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information presented in this press release to the most directly comparable financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial information supplements and should be read together with, and is not an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results reported in accordance with GAAP. Because non-GAAP financial information is not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance
Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com


                 
Dril-Quip, Inc.  
Comparative Condensed Consolidated Income Statement  
(Unaudited)  
                 
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended  
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (In thousands, except per share data)  
Revenues:                
Products $ 64,713     $ 58,508     $ 240,842     $ 213,760    
Services   21,657       20,443       79,195       74,143    
Leasing   10,444       9,190       42,033       35,042    
Total revenues   96,814       88,141       362,070       322,945    
Costs and expenses:                
Cost of sales   66,567       65,710       265,935       242,356    
Selling, general and administrative   26,877       22,431       94,206       115,036    
Engineering and product development   2,699       2,645       11,740       15,104    
Restructuring and other charges   3,466       2,180       11,443       78,933    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (2,249 )     (17,276 )     (20,019 )     (4,482 )  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   1,818       (1,901 )     (3,756 )     836    
Total costs and expenses   99,178       73,789       359,549       447,783    
Operating income (loss)   (2,364 )     14,352       2,521       (124,838 )  
Interest income   3,310       379       4,465       575    
Interest expense   68       (131 )     (216 )     (787 )  
Income tax provision (benefit)   1,266       (610 )     6,327       2,946    
Net income (loss) $ (252 )   $ 15,210     $ 443     $ (127,996 )  
Income (Loss) per share                
Basic $ (0.01 )   $ 0.45     $ 0.01     $ (3.62 )  
Diluted $ (0.01 )   $ 0.44     $ 0.01     $ (3.62 )  
Depreciation and amortization $ 7,069     $ 7,123     $ 29,421     $ 30,381    
Capital expenditures $ 5,154     $ 10,283     $ 18,866     $ 9,990    
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding                
Basic   34,038       33,948       34,237       35,331    
Diluted   34,038       34,232       34,467       35,331    
                 



  Dril-Quip, Inc.  
  Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
  (Unaudited)  
               
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    (In thousands)  
  Assets:            
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 264,804   $ 290,279   $ 355,451  
  Short-term investments   32,232     25,287     -  
  Other current assets   455,552     430,192     390,098  
  PP&E, net   181,270     181,359     216,200  
  Other assets   38,657     43,407     48,677  
  Total assets $ 972,515   $ 970,524   $ 1,010,426  
  Liabilities and Equity:            
  Current liabilities $ 87,555   $ 89,287   $ 93,663  
  Deferred Income taxes   3,756     3,918     3,925  
  Other long-term liabilities   6,288     12,482     15,730  
  Total liabilities   97,599     105,687     113,318  
  Total stockholders equity   874,916     864,837     897,108  
  Total liabilities and equity $ 972,515   $ 970,524   $ 1,010,426  
               


Dril-Quip, Inc.  
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share  
to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share  
                         
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS: Three months ended  
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share   Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share   Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Net income (loss) $ (252 )   $ (0.01 )   $ 15,210     $ 0.44     $ (63,429 )   $ (1.80 )  
Adjustments (after tax):                        
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   1,436       0.04       (1,502 )     (0.04 )     1,264       0.04    
Restructuring and other costs, including severance   2,738       0.08       1,722       0.05       45,962       1.31    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (1,777 )     (0.05 )     (13,648 )     (0.40 )     (471 )     (0.01 )  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ 2,145     $ 0.06     $ 1,782     $ 0.05     $ (16,674 )   $ (0.46 )  
                         
                         
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted EPS: Twelve months ended December 31,  
    2022       2021       2020    
  Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share   Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share   Effect on net income (loss) (after-tax)   Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share  
  (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Net income (loss) $ 443     $ 0.01     $ (127,996 )   $ (3.62 )   $ (30,768 )   $ (0.87 )  
Adjustments (after tax):                        
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   (2,967 )     (0.09 )     660       0.02       1,853       0.05    
Impairments   -       -       -       -       6,098       0.17    
Restructuring and other costs, including severance   9,040       0.26       76,354       2.16       31,979       0.91    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (15,815 )     (0.46 )     (3,541 )     (0.10 )     (464 )     (0.01 )  
Adjusted net income (loss) $ (9,299 )   $ (0.28 )   $ (54,523 )   $ (1.54 )   $ 8,698     $ 0.25    
                         


Dril-Quip, Inc.  
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA  
             
Adjusted EBITDA: Three months ended  
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (In thousands)  
Net income (loss) $ (252 )   $ 15,210     $ (63,428 )  
Add:            
Interest (income) expense, net   (3,378 )     (248 )     (80 )  
Income tax provision (benefit)   1,266       (610 )     (8,148 )  
Depreciation and amortization expense   7,069       7,123       7,723    
Restructuring and other costs, including severance   3,466       2,180       58,180    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (2,249 )     (17,276 )     (596 )  
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss   1,818       (1,901 )     1,600    
Stock compensation expense   2,694       2,569       5,354    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,434     $ 7,047     $ 605    
             
             
             
Adjusted EBITDA: Year ended  
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021   Year ended December 31, 2020  
  (In thousands)  
Net income (loss) $ 443     $ (127,996 )   $ (30,768 )  
Add:            
Interest (income) expense, net   (4,249 )     212       (1,510 )  
Income tax provision (benefit)   6,327       2,946       (31,281 )  
Depreciation and amortization expense   29,421       30,381       32,389    
Impairments   -       -       7,719    
Restructuring and other costs, including severance   11,443       96,650       40,480    
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment   (20,019 )     (4,482 )     (587 )  
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)   (3,756 )     836       2,345    
Stock compensation expense   10,363       14,895       12,914    
Brazilian amnesty settlement   -       1,787       -    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,973     $ 15,229     $ 31,701    
             


  Dril-Quip, Inc.          
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow  
             
Free Cash Flow: Three months ended  
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
  (In thousands)  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (17,604 )   $ 1,042     $ 4,689    
Less:            
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (5,154 )     (10,283 )     (2,062 )  
Free cash flow $ (22,758 )   $ (9,241 )   $ 2,627    
             
             
Free Cash Flow: Twelve months ended December 31,  
    2022       2021       2020    
  (In thousands)  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (36,771 )   $ 38,428     $ (21,088 )  
Less:            
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (18,866 )     (9,990 )     (11,943 )  
Free cash flow $ (55,637 )   $ 28,438     $ (33,031 )  
             

