Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- RECORD HOME CLOSINGS REVENUE FOR ANY Q4 OF $428.6 MILLION
RECORD GROSS PROFIT FOR ANY Q4 OF $112.4 MILLION
DEBT TO TOTAL CAPITAL FELL TO 25.7%
AVERAGE PRICE OF Q4 HOMES CLOSED OF $589.5K, UP 15.7%
Q4 GROSS MARGIN, FLAT; ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 28.3%, UP 130 BPS

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (“we,” “Green Brick” or the “Company”) today reported results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Our team did a great job closing out the year. For the full year ended December 31, 2022, we delivered 2,916 homes — a record number — generating 25.3% year-over-year growth in total revenue to $1.76 billion. Diluted earnings per share for 2022 increased 61.8% year-over-year to $6.02, with an annual gross margin of 29.8% and return on equity of 31.4%,” said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder. “While producing these results, we lowered our debt-to-total-capital ratio to 25.7%. We believe that these numbers reflect our superior lot position and operational excellence, as well as validate our ROE-driven approach.”

“For the fourth quarter, we delivered 727 homes and achieved record home closing revenue for any fourth quarter of $429 million. Our total gross profit was $112 million, also highest for any fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share was $1.18, down 4.8% year-over-year. Net new home orders decreased 11.1% to 423, the smallest decline amongst peers. Importantly, we started to regain sales momentum since November. December sales were up 43% over the average of the prior six months. Our cancellation rate also improved throughout the quarter and was down to 12% in December. We started off 2023 with increased sales momentum particularly with our finished or finishing spec homes. Several communities opened in January and sold particularly well. Our cancellation rate has further improved in 2023, dropping to single digits. We believe our sales success is based in part upon our geographic footprint with supply-constrained locations in Dallas and Atlanta. These markets have some of the strongest demographic tailwinds and job growth in the country”

“We have also reduced construction costs of our homes. Homes started in Dallas during December and later have savings that average approximately $40,000 compared to homes started in the second and third quarter of 2022. The savings vary based on product line and floor plan and primarily resulted from significantly lower lumber prices and reduced labor costs. On average, our cycle time has been reduced by 30 days from peak 2022 levels, and we believe it should continue to improve slightly,” continued Mr. Brickman.

“We will continue to manage sales and pricing on a community-by-community basis as the market normalizes and to regulate our inventory levels to match starts to sales. We expect pent-up demand will enhance our sales if mortgage rates stabilize at less than 6%,” said Mr. Brickman. “Because we expect to have as many as approximately 6,000 finished lots at the end of 2023, with roughly 75% in infill locations, we have the capability to ramp up home construction quickly and increase active selling communities. So, if the pie gets smaller in 2023, we believe that we are well-positioned to take market share from other builders in our markets while maintaining our industry leading gross margins.”

Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, our home closings revenue and gross profit reflect records for any fourth quarter since the Company’s inception, as detailed below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31,    
    2022       2021     Change
New homes delivered   727       823     (11.7)%
           
Total revenues $ 431,089     $ 452,251     (4.7)%
Total cost of revenues   318,635       341,493     (6.7)%
Total gross profit $ 112,454     $ 110,758     1.5%
Income before income taxes $ 77,954     $ 82,589     (5.6)%
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 55,547     $ 63,471     (12.5)%
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 1.18     $ 1.24     (4.8)%
           
Residential units revenue $ 430,026     $ 420,051     2.4%
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 589.5     $ 509.3     15.7%
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   26.2 %     26.2 %   0 bps
           
Backlog $ 369,095     $ 869,856     $ (500,761)
Homes under construction   1,853       2,278     (18.7)%

Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:

For the year ended December 31, 2022, our net income attributable to Green Brick per diluted common share, total revenues, new homes delivered, and homebuilding gross margin percentage reflect a record for any year since the Company’s inception, as detailed below.

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31,    
    2022       2021     Change
New homes delivered   2,916       2,834     2.9 %
           
Total revenues $ 1,757,793     $ 1,402,876     25.3 %
Total cost of revenues   1,234,768       1,040,817     18.6 %
Total gross profit $ 523,025     $ 362,059     44.5 %
Income before income taxes $ 396,465     $ 256,986     54.3 %
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. $ 291,900     $ 190,210     53.5 %
Diluted net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share $ 6.02     $ 3.72     61.8 %
           
Residential units revenue $ 1,703,951     $ 1,309,687     30.1 %
Average sales price of homes delivered $ 581.9     $ 460.7     26.3 %
Homebuilding gross margin percentage   29.8 %     26.4 %   340 bps
Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of residential units revenue   9.6 %     10.3 %   -70 bps

Earnings Conference Call:

We will host our earnings conference call to discuss our fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-660-6353 for domestic participants or 1-929-203-2106 for international participants and should reference meeting number 3162560. Participants may also join the call via webcast at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/115470786

A telephone replay of the call will be available through March 30, 2023. To access the telephone replay, the domestic dial-in number is 1-800-770-2030, the international dial-in number is 1-647-362-9199 and the access code is 3162560, or by using the link at investors.greenbrickpartners.com.


GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)

    (Unaudited)        
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2022       2021       2022       2021  
Residential units revenue   $ 430,026     $ 420,051     $ 1,703,951     $ 1,309,687  
Land and lots revenue     1,063       32,200       53,842       93,189  
Total revenues     431,089       452,251       1,757,793       1,402,876  
Cost of residential units     317,806       310,228       1,196,914       964,364  
Cost of land and lots     829       31,265       37,854       76,453  
Total cost of revenues     318,635       341,493       1,234,768       1,040,817  
Total gross profit     112,454       110,758       523,025       362,059  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     (44,629 )     (37,087 )     (163,943 )     (134,269 )
Equity in income of unconsolidated entities     5,719       5,674       25,626       19,713  
Other income, net     4,410       3,244       11,757       9,483  
Income before income taxes     77,954       82,589       396,465       256,986  
Income tax expense     16,790       15,512       82,468       52,605  
Net income     61,164       67,077       313,997       204,381  
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     5,617       3,606       22,097       14,171  
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc.   $ 55,547     $ 63,471     $ 291,900     $ 190,210  
                 
Net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:                
Basic   $ 1.19     $ 1.25     $ 6.07     $ 3.75  
Diluted   $ 1.18     $ 1.24     $ 6.02     $ 3.72  
Weighted average common shares used in the calculation of net income attributable to Green Brick Partners, Inc. per common share:                
Basic     45,994       50,732       47,648       50,700  
Diluted     46,332       51,104       47,987       51,060  


GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)

  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,588   $ 77,166  
Restricted cash   16,682     16,388  
Receivables   5,288     6,871  
Inventory   1,422,680     1,203,743  
Investments in unconsolidated entities   74,224     55,616  
Right-of-use assets - operating leases   3,458     4,596  
Property and equipment, net   2,919     2,812  
Earnest money deposits   23,910     26,008  
Deferred income tax assets, net   16,448     15,741  
Intangible assets, net   452     537  
Goodwill   680     680  
Other assets   12,346     11,709  
Total assets $ 1,655,675   $ 1,421,867  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 51,804   $ 45,682  
Accrued expenses   91,281     61,351  
Customer and builder deposits   29,112     64,610  
Lease liabilities - operating leases   3,582     4,745  
Borrowings on lines of credit, net   17,395     (738 )
Senior unsecured notes, net   335,825     335,446  
Notes payable   14,622     210  
Total liabilities   543,621     511,306  
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable noncontrolling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiary   29,239     21,867  
Equity:      
Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   47,696     47,696  
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 46,032,930 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 51,151,911 and 50,759,972 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively   460     512  
Treasury stock, at cost: none as of December 31, 2022 and 391,939 shares as of December 31, 2021       (3,167 )
Additional paid-in capital   259,410     289,641  
Retained earnings   754,341     539,866  
   Total Green Brick Partners, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,061,907     874,548  
Noncontrolling interests   20,908     14,146  
Total equity   1,082,815     888,694  
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,655,675   $ 1,421,867  


GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

Residential Units Revenue and New Homes Delivered
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended December 31,           Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
    2022     2021   Change   %     2022     2021   Change   %
Home closings revenue   $ 428,582   $ 419,132   $ 9,450     2.3 %   $ 1,696,911   $ 1,305,620   $ 391,291   30.0 %
Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue     1,444     919     525     57.1 %     7,040     4,067     2,973   73.1 %
Residential units revenue   $ 430,026   $ 420,051   $ 9,975     2.4 %   $ 1,703,951   $ 1,309,687   $ 394,264   30.1 %
New homes delivered     727     823     (96 )   (11.7 )%     2,916     2,834     82   2.9 %
Average sales price of homes delivered   $ 589.5   $ 509.3   $ 80.2     15.7 %   $ 581.9   $ 460.7   $ 121.2   26.3 %


Land and Lots Revenue
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended December 31,           Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
  2022   2021   Change   %   2022   2021   Change   %
Lots revenue   $ 1,063   $ 9,682   $ (8,619 )   (89.0 )%   $ 19,090   $ 24,866   $ (5,776 )   (23.2)        %
Land revenue         22,518     (22,518 )   (100.0 )%     34,752     68,323     (33,571 )   (49.1)        %
Land and lots revenue   $ 1,063   $ 32,200   $ (31,137 )   (96.7 )%   $ 53,842   $ 93,189   $ (39,347 )   (42.2)        %
Lots closed     14     150     (136 )   (90.7 )%     288     323     (35 )   (10.8)        %
Average sales price of lots closed   $ 75.9   $ 64.5   $ 11.4     17.7 %   $ 66.3   $ 77.0   $ (10.7 )   (13.9)        %


New Home Orders and Backlog
(dollars in thousands)
   Three Months Ended December 31,           Twelve Months Ended December 31,        
    2022       2021     Change   %     2022       2021     Change   %
Net new home orders     423       476       (53 )   (11.1 )%     1,973       2,851       (878 )   (30.8)        %
Revenue from new net home orders   $ 247,818     $ 271,768     $ (23,950 )   (8.8 )%   $ 1,210,315     $ 1,488,613     $ (278,298 )   (18.7 )%
Average selling price of net new home orders   $ 585.9     $ 570.9     $ 15.0     2.6 %   $ 613.4     $ 522.1     $ 91.3     17.5 %
Cancellation rate     20.3 %     12.3 %     8.0 %   65.0 %     13.8 %     7.7 %     6.1 %   79.2 %
Absorption rate per average active selling community per quarter     5.5       6.2       (0.7 )   (11.3 )%     6.5       8.2       (1.7 )   (20.7)        %
Average active selling communities     77       77           %     76       87       (11 )   (12.6)        %
Active selling communities at end of period     80       74       6     8.1 %                
Backlog   $ 369,095     $ 869,856     $ (500,761 )   (57.6 )%                
Backlog units     537       1,480       (943 )   (63.7 )%                
Average sales price of backlog   $ 687.3     $ 587.7     $ 99.6     16.9 %                


GREEN BRICK PARTNERS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Central   Southeast   Total   Central   Southeast   Total
Lots owned                      
Finished lots 1,901     998     2,899     1,328     797     2,125  
Lots in communities under development 10,309     1,698     12,007     16,439     1,675     18,114  
Land held for future development(1) 6,575         6,575              
Total lots owned 18,785     2,696     21,481     17,767     2,472     20,239  
                       
Lots controlled                      
Lots under third party option contracts 2,212     6     2,218     2,670     70     2,740  
Land under option for future acquisition and development 110     18     128     3,318     508     3,826  
Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,289     411     1,700     1,333     483     1,816  
Total lots controlled 3,611     435     4,046     7,321     1,061     8,382  
Total lots owned and controlled(2) 22,396     3,131     25,527     25,088     3,533     28,621  
Percentage of lots owned 83.9 %   86.1 %   84.2 %   70.8 %   70.0 %   70.7 %

 

(1) Land held for future development consists of raw land parcels where development activities have been postponed due to market conditions or other factors.
(2) Total lots excludes lots with homes under construction.

The following table presents additional information on the lots we owned as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Total lots owned 21,481     20,239  
Add certain lots included in Total Lots Controlled      
Land under option for future acquisition and development 128     3,826  
Lots under option through unconsolidated development joint ventures 1,700     1,816  
Total lots self-developed 23,309     25,881  
Self-developed lots as a percentage of total lots owned and controlled 91.3 %   90.4 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table represents the non-GAAP measure of adjusted homebuilding gross margin for the twelve months ended months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 and reconciles these amounts to homebuilding gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(Unaudited, in thousands):
   Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Residential units revenue   $ 430,026     $ 420,051     $ 1,703,951     $ 1,309,687  
Less: Mechanic’s lien contracts revenue     (1,444 )     (919 )     (7,040 )     (4,067 )
Home closings revenue   $ 428,582     $ 419,132     $ 1,696,911     $ 1,305,620  
Homebuilding gross margin   $ 112,189     $ 109,671     $ 506,129     $ 344,505  
Homebuilding gross margin percentage     26.2 %     26.2 %     29.8 %     26.4 %
                 
Homebuilding gross margin     112,189       109,671       506,129       344,505  
Add back: Capitalized interest charged to cost of revenues     3,141       3,326       13,444       10,241  
Add back: Land impairment charge   $ 6,020     $     $ 6,020     $  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin   $ 121,350     $ 112,997     $ 525,593     $ 354,746  
Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage     28.3 %     27.0 %     31.0 %     27.2 %

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements:

This press release and our earnings call contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These statements concern expectations, beliefs, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts and typically include the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “consider,” “estimate,” “expect,” “feel,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements in this press release and in our earnings call include statements regarding (i) our position to adapt and succeed in a rapidly changing environment, including our focus on operational efficiency; (ii) our expectations regarding trends in our markets, including demand for new homes and available inventories; (iii) our beliefs regarding the relationship between our financial results and our lot strategy, operations and ROE-driven approach; (iv) our expectations related to reduction of construction costs and average cycle times; (v) our intention to manage sales, pricing and inventory levels for each of our communities; (vi) our priorities and strategies for growth, the drivers of that growth, and its impact on our future results; (vii) our expectation to sustain our industry-leading margins; (viii) our positioning and flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities and grow our market share as well as the impact on our financial and operational performance; (ix) our beliefs that our lot and land positions will support future growth; (x) our beliefs that we operate in the most advantageous markets in the U.S.; (xi) our expectations related to the number and location quality of our finished lots at the end of 2023; (xii) our expectations for future demand, including the impact of lower stabilized mortgage rates; and (xiii) our expectation to continue to provide favorable returns on equity to our shareholders. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about future events and involve estimates and assumptions which may be affected by risks and uncertainties in our business, as well as other external factors, which could cause future results to materially differ from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in macroeconomic conditions, including increased interest rates and inflation, that could adversely impact demand for new homes or the ability of potential buyers to qualify for acceptable financing; (2) general economic conditions, seasonality, cyclicality and competition in the homebuilding industry; (3) shortages, delays or increased costs of raw materials and increased demand for materials, or increases in other operating costs, including costs related to labor, real estate taxes and insurance, which in each case exceed our ability to increase prices; (4) a shortage of qualified and available labor; (5) an inability to acquire land in our current and new markets at acceptable prices or difficulty in obtaining land- use entitlements; (6) our inability to successfully execute our strategies, including an inability to grow or expand our operations or expand our Trophy brand; (7) our inability to implement or capitalize on new strategic investments; (8) a failure to recruit, retain or develop highly skilled and competent employees; (9) government regulation risks; (10) adverse changes in availability or volatility of mortgage financing; (11) severe weather events or natural disasters; (12) difficulty in obtaining sufficient capital to fund our growth; (13) our ability to meet our debt service obligations; (14) a decline in the value of our inventories and resulting write-downs of the carrying value of our real estate assets; and (15) changes in accounting standards that adversely affect our reported earnings or financial condition. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to Green Brick please see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Benting Hu
Vice President of Finance
(469) 808-1014
IR@greenbrickpartners.com


