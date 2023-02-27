Gritstone bio to Participate in 43rd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop the world’s most potent vaccines, today announced that Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., Gritstone’s Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in the “Novel Immuno-Oncology” panel at the Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 6, 2023.



Panel Details

Title: Novel I-O Corporate Panel

Date and Time: Monday, March 6, 2023 from 9:10 to 10:10am ET

Location: Boston Marriott Copley Place, 110 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02116

A live webcast of the panel will be available at https://ir.gritstonebio.com/investors/events. An archived replay will be accessible for 30 days following the event.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone is working to create the world’s most potent vaccines. We leverage our innovative vectors and payloads to train multiple arms of the immune system to attack critical disease targets and have programs in viral diseases and solid tumors. Independently and with our partners, we are advancing a portfolio of product candidates with the aim of improving patient outcomes and eliminating disease. www.gritstonebio.com

Gritstone Contacts

Investors:

George E. MacDougall

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Gritstone bio, Inc.

ir@gritstone.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

(973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com