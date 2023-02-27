Submit Release
Varonis to Present at March Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

  • The JMP Securities Technology Conference, March 6 – 7, in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for March 7 at 11:30 a.m. PT.
  • The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, March 6 – 9, in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for March 8 at 9:10 a.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of Varonis' website at ir.varonis.com. The webcasts will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conferences.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact:
Tim Perz
Varonis Systems, Inc.
646-640-2112
investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:
Rachel Hunt
Varonis Systems, Inc.
877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)
pr@varonis.com


