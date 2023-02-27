Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Recognizes Rare Disease Day 2023
Supports raising awareness and the need to expand access to treatment options for patients living with rare conditions
We are proud to support Rare Disease Day and the many advocates who work tirelessly every day to raise awareness of the impact of rare diseases globally.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals, an international pharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of novel therapies, joins the rare disease community worldwide in recognizing Rare Disease Day on February 28. The campaign was established in 2008 and coordinated each year by EURORDIS-Rare Diseases Europe, a non-profit alliance of patient organizations from 74 countries working together to improve the lives of people living with a rare disease.
— Cem Zorlular, CEO, Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals
It is estimated more than 300 million people worldwide are living with a rare disease. People with rare conditions face misdiagnosis, difficulty finding accurate medical information, and often, have limited treatment options. Celebrated annually on the last day of February, #RareDiseaseDay is a global awareness campaign to elevate understanding of rare diseases among policymakers and the public and to focus attention on the challenges faced by patients and their families. Since its creation, Rare Disease Day has grown to include the participation of over 1400 organizations in more than 100 countries.
Rare Disease Day carries a particularly poignant significance in the regions where Er-Kim operates. Over 35 million people in these areas are living with rare conditions. They often face additional challenges in accessing treatment options, which can significantly delay or even preclude access altogether. As a partner to leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to utilizing available access routes but also to forge new pathways to ensure equal access and support to all patients along with their families and caregivers.
“The pharmaceutical and biotech industries have made notable progress in finding new treatment options and cures for rare diseases, but 95% of those diseases still have no treatment,” said Cem Zorlular, CEO, Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals. “This is why continued research and development of treatment options and an increased body of knowledge in rare diseases is crucial. Not all rare disease patients have equal access to treatment, especially in mid- and low-income countries. We are proud to support Rare Disease Day and the many advocates who work tirelessly every day to raise awareness of the impact of rare diseases globally. Since 1981, Er-Kim has has been the partner of choice to more than 40 specialty and orphan drug pharmaceutical companies in delivering best-in-class treatments to patients in regions with significant unmet medical needs, including rare cancers, hematology, neurology and endocrine diseases.”
For information about global activities for Rare Disease Day, visit https://www.rarediseaseday.org/.
About Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals
Since 1981, Er-Kim has served as a trusted local partner to more than 40 of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies by offering flexible, sustainable, and compelling business models to commercialize new products in international markets. With broad experience in a wide range of areas including rare diseases, oncology, hematology, urology, and women’s health, Er-Kim has worked with well-established affiliates to deliver more than 70 innovative treatments to date, continuously expanding its global presence to deliver the best opportunities for partners and the latest standards of care to patients. For more information, please visit http://www.er-kim.com/.
