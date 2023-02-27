Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 369,959 in the last 365 days.

Inari Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”), a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Revenue and Recent Business Highlights

  • Generated revenue of $107.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, up 12% sequentially and 30% over the same quarter last year, and finished full year 2022 with revenue of $383.5 million, a 38% increase over full year 2021.
  • Enrolled the first patient into our DEFIANCE randomized controlled trial (“RCT”) in Deep Vein Thrombosis, comparing the performance of ClotTriever against anticoagulation alone.
  • Ended the quarter with $326.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“Crisp execution across all five of our growth drivers generated robust revenue growth in the fourth quarter,” said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. “We are especially pleased with the milestones we achieved across several clinical studies as well as two important new product launches. Our efforts continue to drive market expansion and uptake of our devices while further distancing Inari from both existing and future competition.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $107.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $83.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $96.2 million for the prior quarter. The increase over prior periods was driven primarily by continued U.S. commercial expansion, increased adoption of our procedures, and introduction of new products.

Gross profit was $94.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $74.9 million for the same period of 2021. Gross margin was 87.8% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 90.1% for the same period in the prior year. The decrease in gross margin is primarily due to the addition of new components offered under our FlowTriever system price.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $100.5 million, compared to $73.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by personnel-related expenses as we increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical, and support organizations.

Net loss was $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and net loss per share was $0.11 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 53.6 million, compared to a net income of $1.1 million and a net income per share of $0.02 on a weighted-average basic share count of 50.2 million and $0.02 on a weighted average diluted share count of 55.6 million, in the same period of the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Revenue was $383.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $277.0 million in the prior year. The increase over prior periods was driven primarily by continued U.S. commercial expansion, increased adoption of our procedures, and introduction of new products.

Gross profit was $339.0 million for the full year of 2022, compared to $252.2 million for the prior year. Gross margin was 88.4% for the full year of 2022, compared to 91.1% for the prior year. The decrease in gross margin is primarily due to the addition of new components offered under our FlowTriever system price and a decrease in operating leverage due to the expanded footprint of our manufacturing operations.

Operating expenses for the full year of 2022 were $367.1 million, compared to $241.4 million for the prior year. The increase was mainly driven by personnel-related expenses as we increased headcount to fund the expansion of the commercial, research and development, clinical, and support organizations.

Net loss was $29.3 million for the full year of 2022 and net loss per share was $0.55 on a weighted-average basic and diluted share count of 52.8 million, compared to a net income of $9.8 million and net income per share of $0.20 on a weighted-average basic share count of 49.8 million and $0.18 on a weighted-average diluted share count of 55.6 million, in the prior year.

Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance
For the full year 2023, we are reaffirming our revenue guidance range of $470 million to $480 million.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
Inari Medical will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 844-825-9789 for domestic callers or 412-317-5180 for international callers, using conference ID: 10175548. The live webinar may be accessed by visiting the Events Section of the Inari investor relations website at ir.inarimedical.com.

About Inari Medical, Inc.
Patients first. No small plans. Take care of each other. These are the guiding principles that form the ethos of Inari Medical. We are committed to improving lives in extraordinary ways by creating innovative solutions for both unmet and underrecognized health needs. In addition to our purpose-built products, we leverage our capabilities in education, clinical research, and program development to improve patient outcomes. We are passionate about our mission to establish our treatments as the standard of care for venous thromboembolism and beyond. We are just getting started.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include estimated full year 2023 revenue and are based on Inari’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022, and in its other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to Inari as of the date hereof and are made only as of the date of this release. Inari undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inari’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of Inari.

Investor Contact:
ICR Westwicke
Caroline Corner
Phone +1-415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com

 
Inari Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
             
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Years Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
                         
Revenue   $ 107,771     $ 83,218     $ 383,471     $ 276,984  
Cost of goods sold     13,128       8,280       44,506       24,757  
Gross profit     94,643       74,938       338,965       252,227  
Operating expenses                        
Research and development     20,412       18,726       74,221       51,018  
Selling, general and administrative     80,122       54,466       292,843       190,365  
Total operating expenses     100,534       73,192       367,064       241,383  
(Loss) income from operations     (5,891 )     1,746       (28,099 )     10,844  
Other income (expense)                        
Interest income     970       24       1,852       154  
Interest expense     (74 )     (75 )     (294 )     (295 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities                        
Other income (expense)     187       (14 )     356       (18 )
Total other income (expense)     1,083       (65 )     1,914       (159 )
(Loss) income before income taxes     (4,808 )     1,681       (26,185 )     10,685  
Provision for income taxes     990       574       3,082       845  
Net (loss) income   $ (5,798 )   $ 1,107     $ (29,267 )   $ 9,840  
Other comprehensive income (loss)                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments     222       (110 )     (592 )     (379 )
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale debt securities     1,572       (46 )     1,843       (27 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     1,794       (156 )     1,251       (406 )
Comprehensive (loss) income   $ (4,004 )   $ 951     $ (28,016 )   $ 9,434  
Net (loss) income per share                        
Basic   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.55 )   $ 0.20  
Diluted   $ (0.11 )   $ 0.02     $ (0.55 )   $ 0.18  
Weighted average common shares used to compute net (loss) income per share                        
Basic     53,610,347       50,229,356       52,837,674       49,815,914  
Diluted     53,610,347       55,627,807       52,837,674       55,594,159  
                                 


 
Inari Medical, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
             
    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
Assets            
Current assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 60,222     $ 92,752  
Short-term investments in debt securities     266,179       83,348  
Accounts receivable, net     58,611       42,351  
Inventories, net     32,581       21,053  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,312       5,694  
Total current assets     422,905       245,198  
Property and equipment, net     21,655       16,471  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     50,703       44,909  
Deposits and other assets     8,889       981  
Long-term investments in debt securities           3,983  
Total assets   $ 504,152     $ 311,542  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Current liabilities            
Accounts payable   $ 7,659     $ 6,541  
Payroll-related accruals     38,955       24,433  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     8,249       10,737  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     1,311       802  
Total current liabilities     56,174       42,513  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion     30,976       28,404  
Other long-term liability           1,416  
Total liabilities     87,150       72,333  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity            
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021            
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and 2021; 54,021,656 and 50,313,452 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     54       50  
Additional paid in capital     462,949       257,144  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     849       (402 )
Accumulated deficit     (46,850 )     (17,583 )
Total stockholders' equity     417,002       239,209  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 504,152     $ 311,542  
                 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Inari Medical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more