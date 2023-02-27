FibroGen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Topline Data from Five Pivotal Phase 3 Trials in 2023

Total Company Revenue $140.7 Million in 2022

Continued Strong Roxadustat Volume Growth in China



/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“We are proud of the significant progress advancing our clinical pipeline in 2022 and excited and well-prepared to deliver results from five pivotal phase 3 trials in 2023,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “FibroGen represents a catalyst-rich opportunity with each of these trials representing an opportunity to provide a novel treatment to address a significant unmet medical need.”

Upcoming Milestones:

Pamrevlumab

Topline data from the LELANTOS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients expected 2Q 2023.

Topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-1 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) expected mid-2023.

Topline data from the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in ambulatory DMD patients expected 3Q 2023.

Topline data from the LAPIS Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC) expected 1H 2024.

Topline data from the ZEPHYRUS-2 Phase 3 study of pamrevlumab in IPF expected mid-2024.



Roxadustat

Topline data from the MATTERHORN Phase 3 study of roxadustat in anemia of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) expected 2Q 2023.

Topline data from the China Phase 3 study of roxadustat for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) expected 2Q 2023.

Preclinical Pipeline

Expect to file up to two INDs: FG-3165 (anti-Gal9 antibody) and FG-3163 (anti-CCR8 antibody) in 2H 2023.



Recent Developments and Key Events of 2022

Completed enrollment of the LELANTOS-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in non-ambulatory patients with DMD.

Completed enrollment of the ZEPHYRUS-1 Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with IPF.

Our partner Astellas received approval for roxadustat in Russia for the treatment of adult patients with symptomatic anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), which triggered a $25 million milestone which FibroGen recorded in 1Q 2022.

Completed enrollment of the LELANTOS-2 Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in ambulatory patients with DMD.

Completed non-dilutive revenue interest monetization transaction providing $50 million with NovaQuest Capital Management to support our strategic priorities.

Completed enrollment of the MATTERHORN Phase 3 study of roxadustat in patients with anemia of MDS.

In 1Q 2023, completed enrollment of the China Phase 3 study of roxadustat in patients with chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

In 1Q 2023, Partner Eluminex Biosciences implanted the first patient with a biosynthetic cornea in their pivotal clinical trial in China.

Continuation in the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network's (PanCAN) Precision PromiseSM adaptive trial platform evaluating pamrevlumab [and standard of care] for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.



China:

Fourth quarter FibroGen’s net product revenue under U.S. GAAP from the sale of roxadustat in China was $23.4 million compared to $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 328%.

Full year 2022 FibroGen’s net product revenue under U.S. GAAP from the sale of roxadustat in China was $82.9 million compared to $47.6 million in the full year 2021, an increase of 74%.

Fourth quarter total roxadustat net sales in China 1 by FibroGen and the distribution entity jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca (JDE) was $53.1 million, compared to $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

by FibroGen and the distribution entity jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca (JDE) was $53.1 million, compared to $32.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full year 2022 total roxadustat net sales in China 1 by FibroGen and the JDE was $208.8 million, compared to $186.1 million in the full year 2021, 12% growth in net sales driven by over 80% growth in volume.

by FibroGen and the JDE was $208.8 million, compared to $186.1 million in the full year 2021, 12% growth in net sales driven by over 80% growth in volume. Roxadustat continues to be the number one brand based on value share in the anemia of CKD market in China.



Financial:

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $34.4 million, as compared to $16.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total revenue for 2022 was $140.7 million as compared to $235.3 million in 2021, which included $120 million of milestone payments from Astellas related to the EU approval of roxadustat.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $66.2 million, or $0.70 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $134.1 million, or $1.45 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

Net loss for the year was $293.7 million, or $3.14 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $290.0 million, or $3.14 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago.

At December 31, 2022, FibroGen had $442.7 million in cash - defined as cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable.

Going forward, we believe we are funded through multiple key clinical milestones and we expect our cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund our operating plans into the second half of 2024 even without additional financing.

About Pamrevlumab

Pamrevlumab is a potential first-in-class antibody being developed by FibroGen to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure. Pamrevlumab is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and in Phase 2/3 for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), and Fast Track designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with IPF, DMD, and LAPC. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to pamrevlumab for the treatment of patients with DMD. Pamrevlumab has demonstrated a safety and tolerability profile that has supported ongoing clinical investigation in IPF, DMD, and LAPC. Pamrevlumab is an investigational drug and not approved for marketing by any regulatory authority. For information about pamrevlumab studies currently recruiting patients, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Roxadustat

Roxadustat, an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis, or red blood cell production, through increased endogenous production of erythropoietin, improved iron absorption and mobilization, and downregulation of hepcidin. Roxadustat is in clinical development for anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Roxadustat is approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia of CKD in adult patients on dialysis (DD) and not on dialysis (NDD). Several other licensing applications for roxadustat have been submitted by partners, Astellas and AstraZeneca to regulatory authorities across the globe, and are currently under review.

Astellas and FibroGen are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in territories including Japan, Europe, Turkey, Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and South Africa. FibroGen and AstraZeneca are collaborating on the development and commercialization of roxadustat for the potential treatment of anemia in the U.S., China, and other markets not licensed to Astellas.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), metastatic pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Roxadustat (爱瑞卓®, EVRENZO™) is currently approved in China, Europe, Japan, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients on dialysis and not on dialysis. Roxadustat is in Phase 3 clinical development in the U.S. and Europe for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and in Phase 3 clinical development in China for treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding FibroGen’s strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development and commercialization of the company’s product candidates, the potential safety and efficacy profile of its product candidates, and its clinical programs. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements under the caption “Upcoming Milestones”, the statement that FibroGen expects its cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable to be sufficient to fund its operating plans into the second half of 2024 even without additional financing, and statements about FibroGen’s plans and objectives and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will”, “should,” “on track,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. FibroGen’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties related to the continued progress and timing of its various programs, including the enrollment and results from ongoing and potential future clinical trials, and other matters that are described in FibroGen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 27, 2023, including the risk factors set forth therein. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and FibroGen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 155,700 $ 171,223 Short-term investments 266,308 233,967 Accounts receivable, net 16,299 17,401 Inventory 40,436 31,015 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,083 20,453 Total current assets 492,826 474,059 Restricted time deposits 2,072 2,072 Long-term investments 4,348 167,796 Property and equipment, net 20,605 28,277 Equity method investment in unconsolidated variable interest entity 5,061 3,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,893 91,112 Other assets 5,282 6,680 Total assets $ 610,087 $ 773,821 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,758 $ 26,097 Accrued and other liabilities 219,773 172,599 Deferred revenue 12,739 15,857 Operating lease liabilities, current 10,292 10,944 Total current liabilities 273,562 225,497 Product development obligations 16,917 17,613 Deferred revenue, net of current 185,722 186,801 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 79,593 88,776 Liability related to sale of future revenues, non-current 49,333 — Other long-term liabilities 6,440 26,021 Total liabilities 611,567 544,708 Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (21,447 ) 209,146 Non-controlling interests 19,967 19,967 Total equity (deficit) (1,480 ) 229,113 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 610,087 $ 773,821

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2021 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (1) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ — $ 22,590 $ 116,434 Development and other revenue 4,517 9,951 24,189 70,275 Product revenue, net 23,374 5,463 82,869 47,638 Drug product revenue 6,476 1,129 11,086 962 Total revenue 34,367 16,543 140,734 235,309 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 4,924 3,125 20,280 12,871 Research and development 61,628 113,920 296,791 387,043 Selling, general and administrative 33,966 34,739 124,688 123,925 Total operating costs and expenses 100,518 151,784 441,759 523,839 Loss from operations (66,151 ) (135,241 ) (301,025 ) (288,530 ) Interest and other, net: Interest expense (1,119 ) (110 ) (1,440 ) (1,075 ) Interest income and other income (expenses), net 923 1,042 7,596 (1,078 ) Total interest and other, net (196 ) 932 6,156 (2,153 ) Loss before income taxes (66,347 ) (134,309 ) (294,869 ) (290,683 ) Provision for income taxes 108 112 358 347 Investment income in unconsolidated variable interest entity 280 342 1,573 1,007 Net loss $ (66,175 ) $ (134,079 ) $ (293,654 ) $ (290,023 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.70 ) $ (1.45 ) $ (3.14 ) $ (3.14 ) Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net loss per share - basic and diluted 94,032 92,774 93,582 92,349

(1) The condensed consolidated statement of operations amounts for the year ended December 31, 2021 are derived from audited financial statements.





1 Total roxadustat net sales in China includes sales made by the distribution entity as well as FibroGen China’s direct sales, each to its own distributors. The distribution entity jointly owned by AstraZeneca and FibroGen is not consolidated into FibroGen’s financial statements.



