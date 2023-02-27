Submit Release
Nevada Air Ambulance Crash Followed Airframe Structural Failure

Pilatus PC-12 Accident in Stagecoach, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorneys at the law firm of Slack Davis Sanger have been following the Nevada crash of a Pilatus PC-12 which occurred late February 24. Friday’s fatal flight originated in Reno, Nevada and was enroute to Salt Lake City with a patient, family member, two medical crew members and a pilot. The National Transportation Safety Board (“NTSB”) is investigating the fatal accident which occurred a short time after the aircraft departed Reno.

Yesterday the NTSB reported that the aircraft, a single engine turboprop, experienced what is referred to as a catastrophic airframe structural failure. Michael L. Slack, who heads the firm’s aviation practice, emphasizes that the NTSB did not elaborate on why the airframe elements may have failed. The elements that separated from the aircraft occurred prior to impact of the remaining wreckage.

According to Slack, who has handled aircraft structural failure cases, “catastrophic failures of aerodynamic elements are typically associated with excess airspeed or acceleration loads that combine to exceed the structural limits of the airframe. We have seen instances where a loss of control in flight introduced excessive loads which resulted in a structural failure. The NTSB will study the wreckage to determine why and when the structural failure occurred.”

Slack, a former NASA engineer, is a veteran litigator in major aviation matters across the United States. He was the lead counsel for claimants and negotiated the claims process that led to the resolution of all claims arising from the Reno Air Disaster at the Reno Air Races in 2011. Over his career Slack has handled or tried lawsuits in 36 different states including Nevada and Utah. He has represented clients in all facets of aviation disasters including major airline accidents to private aviation accidents.

As further information is developed and released by the NTSB, Slack is available to offer insights into the investigative process and facts developed and released by the NTSB.

Since 1993, Slack Davis Sanger has been serving clients nationally and internationally with personal injury claims, wrongful death, and medical malpractice claims. With a combined experience of more than 250 years, Slack Davis Sanger attorneys have extensive experience in litigation involving aviation accidents. For more information or to speak with Mike Slack, please contact Marketing Manager Stephanie Eitrheim at Slack Davis Sanger at 512-225-5322.

