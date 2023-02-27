New Study Reveals 7 Best Dating Profile Tips for Guys

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study conducted by The Match Lab, a dating profile writing service, has revealed the top seven best dating profile tips for guys. This study analyzed survey responses from 100 women across the United States, all of whom were single, straight, and actively using dating apps.

According to the study, the best dating profile tips for guys are to:

Men should include more photos of themselves in their profile and use higher-quality photos. Be unique. Create a dating profile that is original and conveys the person's personality, hobbies and interests. Make sure your profile uses proper spelling and grammar. Refrain from wearing sunglasses in your photos. Be more open and vulnerable. Men should use photos that show their face clearly. Men should read women's dating profiles more closely before they match with them so they know if they're compatible or not.

The study also revealed 15 tips for how to message women on dating apps and how to keep a conversation going.

According to the study, the best dating app openers are written uniquely for each woman a guy matches with. Guys should use details from the woman's profile to craft their opening message rather than sending the same generic messages to all of their matches.

The study's results also show that being playful, straightforward and engaged are important when messaging women on dating apps. The study found that women tend to value men who send the first message, ask thoughtful questions and ask them out on a date before too much time has passed, with the ideal time for guys to ask a woman out being after they have each sent 5-10 messages.

Other tips for guys on dating apps, according to the study's results, are to be genuine, authentic and emotionally available.

"For a lot of guys, it can be tough to get matches on dating apps — and even tougher to get responses from matches," explains Dan Rosenfeld, founder of The Match Lab. "These findings give guys clear ways to improve their online dating life, whether they're using Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, OkCupid, Match or another app. With a better dating profile and a better understanding of how to message women, guys can make the most of their efforts and find what they're looking for."

