On This Page

Date: June 6 - 10, 2022 Time: 8:30 AM - 4:50 PM ET

June 8 Recording: Devices Track

June 9: Recording: Devices and Biologics Tracks

June 10: Recording: Biologics Track

Device Track Slides

Biologics Track Slides

Featuring three medical product center tracks:

Drugs, Devices, and Biologics

Learn directly from the FDA’s regulatory experts in medical product centers: drugs, devices, and biologics. This course is designed to provide participants with a strong, basic foundation in the FDA’s regulatory requirements, and also create awareness of current activities.

Agenda

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Robert M. Califf M.D., MACC

Commissioner of Food and Drugs

Patrizia Cavazzoni M.D.

Director

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Douglas Throckmorton, M.D.

Deputy Center Director for Regulatory Programs

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) Jeff Shuren M.D., J.D.

Director

Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) Peter Marks M.D., PhD.

Director

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

PLENARY

As we now enter the 3rd year of FDA’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this plenary session will reflect on some of FDA’s noteworthy milestones and landmark accomplishments. We’ll review the use of the emergency use authorization (EUA) authority that advanced the timely availability of a wide range of medical products such as vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and personal protective equipment.

Featuring the respective FDA Center Directors from CDER, CBER, and CDRH, we’ll also take a look ahead at FDA’s future activities in the fight against COVID-19 and beyond.

An emergency use authorization, or EUA, is a regulatory pathway that allows FDA to help strengthen the nation’s public health protections by facilitating the availability and use of medical countermeasures needed during public health emergencies. Under this pathway, FDA may allow unapproved medical products or unapproved uses of approved medical products to be used in an emergency to diagnose, treat, or prevent serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions when there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives.

This conference is FREE

DRUGS TRACK

The drugs track will focus on several key components of the PDUFA VII goals. It will identify new processes and enhancements to existing practices of the human drug review program, including new approaches to increase efficiencies and expand communication and feedback. Subject matter experts will provide cutting edge insights and perspectives on how these goals will be implemented at the practical level.

Topics

Advancing Therapies for Rare Diseases

Enhancement and Modernization of the FDA Drug Safety System

Data and technology-focused commitments in PDUFA VII: updates in the areas of eCTD, study data technical rejection criteria, CDER’s NextGen portal, and ESG.

Audience

Regulatory affairs and other professionals working on the development and preparation of new drug submissions, drug safety and IT

Sponsors, applicant holders, manufacturers and regulatory affairs professionals wishing to gain insight on the drug approval process

Industry professionals at all levels of expertise

DEVICES TRACK

The devices track will provide an introduction to the device regulatory framework, and useful insights into the development of a high quality marketing submission. It will also discuss key program updates across the device total product lifecycle to allow audiences to be current on important device regulatory policies.

Topics

Device Premarket Submissions, including Premarket Notification (or 510(k)

Medical Device Inspections and Related Manufacturing Responsibilities

Key aspects of the postmarket device regulatory responsibilities

Audience

Regulatory affairs professionals seeking to prepare future device marketing applications

Manufacturers responsible for maintaining quality systems and preparing for inspections

Clinical researchers involved with the design and execution of high quality clinical studies and investigational device exemptions (IDEs)

BIOLOGICS TRACK

The biologics track will focus on the development of advanced therapies, including cellular and tissue-based products, gene therapies, and xenotransplantation products. Speakers will present updates on various regulatory aspects of cellular and gene therapy product development along with new topics related to the regulation of xenotransplantation products and post-marketing safety signal evaluation and risk mitigation for approved advanced therapies.

Topics

Updates on advanced therapies, including recently published guidances

Safety monitoring and risk mitigation with advanced therapies in post-approval period

Procedural updates on application submissions and meeting requests.

Audience

Biotechnology product manufacturers, academic sponsors, and other stakeholders working on the development of advanced therapies

Regulatory affairs and other professionals working with submissions of INDs and BLAs to the Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies in the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Industry and consulting professionals working with advanced therapies, cell- or tissue-based products, and devices used with biological products

FDA RESOURCES

Plenary

Drugs

Devices

Biologics