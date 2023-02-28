Sourgum Waste Takes Home the Gold Seal for Unmatched Environmental Commitment

Sourgum Waste, the startup company revolutionizing the waste and recycling industry, announces its Green Business Bureau Gold Seal for environmental commitment.

We are impressed with Sourgum Waste's commitment to sustainability and their efforts to make a positive impact on the environment”
— Thomas Permatteo, CEO of the Green Business Bureau
JERSEY CITY, NJ, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sourgum Waste, the innovative newcomer revolutionizing the waste and recycling industry, proudly announces its Green Business Bureau (GBB) Gold Seal for extraordinary environmental commitment. The GBB Gold Seal is a badge of excellence in green business practices, awarded only to companies meeting strict environmental standards.

As a third-party organization providing certification and accreditation to businesses for sustainability and environmental initiatives, the Green Business Bureau offers a comprehensive rating system evaluating companies based on criteria like energy efficiency, waste management, and transportation practices. Businesses receive guidance on how to improve their sustainability efforts and achieve higher rankings.

To gain accreditation, a company must complete an assessment covering a range of sustainability and social impact factors. GBB rates performance in each category and provides recommendations on improving sustainability efforts. Once a company achieves certain levels of sustainability, it earns GBB accreditation, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability to customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

Sourgum Waste has exhibited strong commitment to sustainability through environmentally friendly practices, such as educating customers on proper waste disposal, diverting waste from landfills during daily operations, and planting trees.

For every order made through Sourgum Waste, the company plants a tree, offsetting carbon emissions from their hauling activity. According to the U.S. Forest Service, one tree can absorb about 48 pounds of carbon dioxide per year, and during its lifetime, can store thousands of pounds of carbon dioxide. Through its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit organization focusing on reforestation efforts, Sourgum Waste has planted over 15,000 trees, making its operations carbon-neutral to date.

Sourgum Waste also educates its customers on waste sorting and sustainability principles, promoting the “reduce, reuse, and recycle” philosophy through its Sour Scoop blog, Resource Hub, and online ordering system. Proper disposal of waste ensures that waste hauled can be recycled, upcycled, and diverted from landfills.

"We are thrilled to receive the Green Business Bureau Gold Seal for our environmental commitment," said Joe DiNardi-Mack, CEO of Sourgum Waste. "Our mission is to make the world a cleaner place, and we believe that by providing tech-enabled modern waste and recycling solutions, we can achieve Zero Waste within the industry."

Sourgum Waste trains its employees on green matters and enforces eco-friendly office policies, reducing printing to essential documents, providing reusable kitchenware for employee lunches, and sourcing all products and services from eco-conscious suppliers. The Sourgum team regularly volunteers together to support environmental and social causes, such as the recent tree planting event with the NJ Tree Foundation, where they planted 12 new trees in Newark NJ.

"We are impressed with Sourgum Waste's commitment to sustainability and their efforts to make a positive impact on the environment," said Thomas Permatteo, CEO of the Green Business Bureau. "We are proud to award them with the GBB Gold Seal, and we encourage other businesses to follow their example."

Sourgum Waste remains dedicated to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact, inspiring others to follow suit, ultimately achieving its vision of zero-waste in the industry.

For more information on Sourgum Waste and their environmental commitment, please visit their website sourgumwaste.com and their Green Business Bureau Ecoprofile.

Sourgum Waste (formerly Alliance Disposal) is America’s first haulsourcing platform. Using proprietary technology, the company leverages their network of partnered haulers to provide users with efficient and sustainable waste & recycling services at the click of a button. Founded in 2019 in Jersey City, NJ and backed by generations of waste & recycling experience, Sourgum Waste seeks to revolutionize the outdated waste management industry with modern and lasting solutions, and work towards zero waste by diverting trash from landfills and planting trees. Their friendly, US-based customer success team assists clients from homeowners to contractors and large corporations alike. Sourgum Waste closed its first round of funding in May 2022.

