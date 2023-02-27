American College of Tax Counsel Elects New Fellows, Officers and Regents
National association of tax lawyers elected a new slate of leaders at its February meeting
At a meeting held in San Diego, California, on February 10, 2023, the Board of Regents of the American College of Tax Counsel (the "College") elected a new slate of leaders to serve the College commencing March 1, 2023. The College also elected the following 16 new Fellows into its ranks:
— Armando Gomez, President of the American College of Tax Counsel
• Adam Abrahams, Meyer Hurvitz Abrahams LLC, Rockville, MD
• Hon. Matthew C. Boch, Arkansas Tax Appeals Commissions, Little Rock, AR
• Amie Colwell Breslow, Jones Day, Washington, DC
• Ellen S. Brody, Roberts & Holland LLP, New York, NY
• Sabrina Conyers, McGuire Woods LLP, Charlotte, NC
• David A. Hughes, HMB Legal Counsel, Chicago, IL
• Emily P. Hughes, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Washington, DC
• Stephanie Lipinski Galland, Williams Mullen LLP, Tysons, VA
• William J. Kambas, Withers Bergman LLP, Greenwich, CT
• Kevin L. Kenworthy, Miller & Chevalier Chartered, Washington, DC
• Kathryn Patterson, IRS Office of Chief Counsel, Washington, DC
• Lawrence A. Sannicandro, McCarter & English LLP, Newark, NJ
• Alice Thomas, Howard University Law School, Washington, DC
• Masha Yevzelman, Fredrickson & Byron P.A., Minneapolis, MN
• Andrew Weiner, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, PA
• Michele F. L. Weiss, Holtz, Slavett & Drabkin, APLC, Los Angeles, CA
To become a Fellow of the College, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the College’s Board of Regents. Criteria for membership in the College include being licensed as an attorney in the United States for at least 15 years, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. Prospective Fellows must be currently engaged in (or retired or semi-retired from) full-time legal work, whether in private law practice, in a corporate legal or tax department, in a governmental legal position, in a trade association, in a law school teaching position, or a combination thereof. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required. This commitment can be shown in a number of ways, including through active involvement in the taxation committees or sections of national, regional, state or local bar associations, as well as through significant legal writing, teaching in the field, and holding responsible national or regional office involving tax administration.
Armando Gomez, President of the College, welcomed the new Fellows at the College’s annual meeting in San Diego, California, noting that together with others elected in May and October, 40 new Fellows were elected to the College over the past year. “Since our last annual meeting, we have significantly increased the diversity and breadth of the College, and I am excited to see the contributions that each of these new Fellows will make to improve our profession in the years to come,” said Gomez.
New Regents and Officers Elected
Newly elected as Regents of the College are Jaye A. Calhoun, Kean Miller LLP, New Orleans, LA, and Melissa L. Wiley, Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered, Washington, DC.
Current Regents re-elected for three-year terms are Robb A. Longman, Longman & Van Grack, LLC, Bethesda, MD; Susan E. Morgenstern, Center for Taxpayer Rights, Washington, DC; Janette M. Lohman, Thompson Coburn LLP, St. Louis, MO; Adam M. Cohen, Holland & Hart LLP, Denver, CO; Lisa M. Zarlenga, Steptoe & Johnson LLP, Washington, DC; and Alice G. Abreu, Temple University Beasley School of Law, Philadelphia, PA.
Continuing Regents include Ameek Ponda, Sullivan & Worcester LLP, Boston, MA; John P. Barrie, McLaughlin & Stern, LLP, New York, NY; Frank Agostino, Agostino & Associates, PC, Hackensack, NJ; Mary A. McNulty, Holland & Knight LLP, Dallas, TX; Jenny L. Johnson Ware, McDermott Will & Emery LLP, Chicago, IL; Julie Divola, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, San Francisco, CA; and Stephen R. Looney, Dean, Mead, Egerton, Bloodworth, Capouano & Bozarth, P.A., Orlando, FL.
The newly-elected Officers of the College are Larry A. Campagna, Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry, P.C., Houston, TX, President; Bahar A. Schippel, Snell & Wilmer, LLP, Phoenix, AZ, Vice President; and Michael J. Desmond, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, Los Angeles, CA, Secretary-Treasurer. Armando Gomez, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, Washington, DC, will continue as a member of the Board of Regents in his capacity as Immediate Past President of the College.
The College congratulates its new and continuing Regents and Officers. In addition, at the College’s recent annual meeting, Mr. Gomez thanked Caroline D. Ciraolo, Kostelantez LLP, Washington, DC, and Scott D. Michel, Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered, Washington, DC, for their many years of service on the Board of Regents.
About the American College of Tax Counsel
The American College of Tax Counsel, founded in 1981, is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy. A Board of 19 Regents serves as the governing body of the College, with one regent drawn from each of the 13 federal judicial circuits, plus two at-large positions. The Board is rounded out by the four members of its Executive Committee -- President, Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Immediate Past President. The College can be found online at http://www.actconline.org.
