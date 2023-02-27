The Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware Appoints Two New Board Directors

Glenmede, a leading investment and wealth management firm overseeing $40.5 billion in assets under management (AUM), today announced the election of Gabrielle Bailey and Susan Mucciarone to the Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware Board.

The Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware was established in 2020 to extend Glenmede's advisory and service capabilities in support of those private client families who seek to benefit from having their financial affairs administered in Delaware.

Ms. Bailey currently serves as Glenmede's Chief Fiduciary Officer, providing executive oversight and leadership over fiduciary strategy, ethical standards, and legal compliance to promote a strong governance system. Prior to joining Glenmede, Ms. Bailey served as Chief Fiduciary Officer and Director of Delaware Trust Services at CIBC Private Wealth Management for the U.S., and as the Director of Delaware Trust Services at Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management. Ms. Bailey earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond.

Ms. Bailey is a frequent speaker at the annual Fiduciary & Investment Risk Management Association (FIRMA) Conference and was named one of the "50 Most Influential Women in Wealth Management" by Private Asset Management (PAM) Magazine. She sits on the board of the Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation and is a member of the University of Richmond Alumni Recruitment Committee.

Ms. Mucciarone has over three decades of experience in the private wealth and investment management industry and was an integral partner in establishing the Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware. Ms. Mucciarone joined Glenmede in 2010, serving as Executive Director of Private Wealth before transitioning into a strategic advisory role in January of 2023. During her tenure, Ms. Mucciarone led efforts to expand Family Wealth into a nationally recognized business and strengthened Glenmede's Fiduciary Practice teams. Prior to Glenmede, she held key leadership roles at Wachovia (now Wells Fargo), most recently serving as Managing Executive of the family office practice, President of the Alternative Investment Management Group and Founder of the Discretionary Investment Consulting Practice. Ms. Mucciarone received a Master of Business Administration degree from Case Western Reserve University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University.

Ms. Mucciarone currently serves on boards with Case Western Reserve University, Natural Lands, and the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania. She is the past President of the Trust Management Association, and she has been recognized as one of the "Fifty Most Influential Women in Private Wealth" by Private Asset Management (PAM) Magazine.

"With their deep knowledge and client first focus, Gabrielle and Susan reflect our commitment to lead with a fiduciary mindset," said Gordon B. Fowler, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Glenmede. "Their experience and insights will strengthen the highly tailored, sophisticated investment management and fiduciary services the Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware offers. We are excited to welcome them to the Board."

About Glenmede

The Glenmede Trust Company, N.A. is among the nation's leading investment and wealth management firms. Together with the Glenmede Trust Company of Delaware and its other affiliates, the company oversees more than $40.5 billion* in assets under management for high-net-worth individuals, families, family offices, nonprofits, foundations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the firm has offices in Ohio, Delaware, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C. For further information, please visit www.glenmede.com.

*As of 12/31/2022

