2023 Emerging Medical Technologies Spotlight Resource: Private Biotech, Device, and Pharma Companies at Various Stages of Development

Emerging Medical Technologies (EMT) Spotlight is a resource for strategic marketing, market research, business development, and investment executives seeking discreet and detailed business, market, and competitive intelligence on privately-held companies developing disruptive technologies in 24 markets.

This tool currently includes 1855 companies and is updated monthly.

LSI leverages multiple data streams to feed this robust resource, including:

Private Biotech, Device, and Pharma Companies at Various Stages of Development

Company Overviews and/or Executive Summaries from leading industry investment and partnering conferences

New companies added regularly outside of the conference circuit via the ongoing efforts of our In-House Research Team

The Complete EMT Spotlight Library provides access to all existing companies, new companies added monthly, and company updates through 2012 in all 24 markets.

Coverage includes emerging innovations in a broad spectrum of medical technology areas including:

Aesthetics/Dermatology

Biomaterials

Biotechnology/Cell Therapy

Cardiovascular

Dental

Diagnostics

Drug Delivery

Endocrine

Gastroenterology

Gynecology/Women's Health

Imaging

Neurology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pain Management

Patient Monitoring

Pharmaceutical

Respiratory

Spine

Surgery

Urology

Vascular

Wound

Key Topics Covered:

Company Overviews

Data includes:

Company Name

Technology Details

Target Markets

Key Executive

Contact Info.

Location

Website

Year Established

+ More

Executive Summaries

Data includes:

All Company Overview Data

Development Status

Competitive Landscape & Differentiation

Financial Summary & Sales Forecasts

IP Position & Status

Financing Status

Investment & Strategic Partnering Needs

Management Team Bios

+ More

Companies Mentioned

Technology descriptions for companies currently covered include:

Company 1 - An antibody that blocks the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) pathway to prevent migraine headaches

Company 2 - Products that support transcatheter interventions for the heart

Company 3 - A recombinant protein to treat X-linked Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (XLHED), a rare genetic disorder that can be life-threatening

Company 4 - New avenue of nucleotide therapeutic drug discovery via modulation of cellular miRNA to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, fibrosis, inflammation, and infectious and degenerative diseases

Company 5 - New generation of fully recombinant, protease-activated monoclonal antibodies that can achieve unprecedented levels of tissue-specific targeting

Company 6 - Biology and chemistry platforms for the development of small molecule drugs to stop Alzheimer's disease and other CNS-related conditions

Company 7 - Neuromonitoring devices to prevent nerve damage in all types of surgical procedures

Company 8 - Ocular microinjection platform for non-surgical, targeted delivery of drugs and proteins into the suprachoroidal space

Company 9 - Biomaterials for post-surgical adhesion prevention, scar prevention, wound care, and tissue reconstruction

Company 10 - A custom fit, rehabilitative body suit that offers instantaneous back pain relief, trains and conditions the body to prevent

And Many More!

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fzfs2z

