Arthur Lawrence’s 20th Anniversary Year is full of Inspiration, Innovation and Investment

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilience, inspiration, innovation, investment, growth and sustainability are the themes of the anniversary year for Arthur Lawrence. The company marked twenty years of providing management and technology consulting, talent acquisition, and business process management solutions at a grand celebration event with great zeal and fervor.

“This milestone is dedicated to our exceptional team. I’m a firm believer in ‘taking care of your employees and they’ll take care of the business’,” said Mr. Wajid Mirza, Managing Partner of Arthur Lawrence.

“We founded this company on the principle of people first, driven by the idea that behind every technological advancement, there is always an exceptional resource. We are proud to say that our [Arthur Lawrence’s] resources are working in virtually every industry out there.”

“Our record-breaking last several years prove that we are in an excellent position to remain on the growth track far into the future.” He added as he launched AL’s Vision 2030.

Founded in 2003 with two people, Arthur Lawrence has now grown to over 800 employees and has aggressively expanded its geographical footprint across the globe. Today, the company has offices in North America, Canada, the UK, the Middle East, and South Asia. It has also been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in multiple categories by Inc. 5000, Entrepreneur 360, HBJ’s Fast 100 and IAOP’s Global Outsourcing 100.

Among all these business achievements, the one that cannot be emphasized enough is how Arthur Lawrence is fast becoming an employer of choice, especially in offshore locations. Only in the past couple of years, the employee headcount has seen a tremendous growth of over 170%. The company has maintained a healthy work environment rooted in trust and employee growth. Today, that sentiment is reflected in its employee retention rate, with several employees celebrating over 10 years with the company. This long-standing, knowledgeable workforce offers thought leadership and is a testament to how Artur Lawrence values and invests in its people.

Arthur Lawrence’s Chairman Mr. Ilyas H. Baig shared, “We are a people’s company. We remain as committed to the continued wellbeing of our employees and partners as we are to the company’s growth and success.”

To commemorate this milestone, the company’s leadership also announced partnerships with a major tech university to support students’ education and universities’ R&D initiatives, as well as with a renowned training program for women to support skills development of women in tech and contribute to reducing gender parity around financial independence.

“The next twenty years, probably even before that, are going to be focused on data-based technologies. I am convinced that Arthur Lawrence is committed to enhancing the skillsets of the youth, especially the tech talent, and working on even more such projects. That’s where the big impact is going to happen.”, said Mr. Shabahat Ali Shah, Technology Advisor, Arthur Lawrence.

During the anniversary event, Arthur Lawrence also launched its new corporate tagline, ‘Human Intelligence. Delivered.’ and unveiled its 20th anniversary emblem declaring its commitment to continue creating exceptional value for its employees, clients, partners and communities at large.

Earlier this month, Arthur Lawrence announced its plan to launch Arthur Lawrence Arabia to enable businesses in the KSA region to effectively navigate the ongoing digital transformation by building a digital workforce that bridges the gap between people and technology.

Arthur Lawrence’s Managing Partner for Talent Acquisition Mr. Bejal Patel, Partner for Global Talent Sourcing Ms. Alizae Bahadur, Managing Partner for Finance and Accounting Services, Mr. Quoc Nguyen [virtually], and Managing Partner for Arthur Lawrence Business & IT Services (Private) Limited, Air Cdre. Zahid Akhtar Lodhi (R), among other executive members as well as friends from the IT and ITeS community were also present at the event.

About Arthur Lawrence

Arthur Lawrence is a management and technology consulting firm with expertise in talent acquisition, business process management, and digital transformation solutions.

We believe that every client deserves exceptional resources to help transform their business. With that at the forefront, we are driven by the idea of “improving lives for every employee, client and partner” and that helps us to continue to create a lasting impact. Our partnerships with organizations among the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 lists, and our alliance with the Big Four firms and leading technology giants are a result of our commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Our people are consultants, strategists, designers, innovators, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the US, the UK, Canada, the Middle East and South Asia.

To learn more, visit our website: www.arthurlawrence.net